The 2021-22 NFL season is now in the books, while the Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still celebrating their Lombardi Trophy, much of the football world has already turned their clocks ahead to the coming campaign. The 2022 NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but with the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror and the Scouting Combine right around the corner, the focus has shifted to the next crop of rookies that will help their franchise make it to the big game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO