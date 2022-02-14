ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian teen skater cleared to compete at Olympics

 1 day ago

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
uticaphoenix.net

Winter Olympics 2022: U.S. ice dancers aim for a medal, as do bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, plus more updates from Beijing

Team USA has medals on the line in a number of events. In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the free dance in third and fourth place, respectively. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 silver medalists, have the lead, followed by reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned...
actionnewsnow.com

Let's hear it for the Olympics of the Dads

There's no shortage of programming catering to middle-aged men and women, but the 2022 Winter Olympics is dishing out entertainment to the 30- and 40-something demographics in a big way. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/lets-hear-it-olympics-dads.
swiowanewssource.com

Viewing Vonn helps Swiss skier Suter win Olympic downhill

BEIJING (AP) — What better way to prepare for an Olympic downhill race than by watching Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Corinne Suter checked out some old videos of the sport’s most successful downhiller before her run at the Beijing Games on Tuesday and then went out and won gold — making her the first woman since Vonn in 2010 to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in the sport’s fastest and most dangerous discipline at the same time.
