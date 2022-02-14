ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CHP: Man killed in solo crash on Hwy. 178

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHChD_0eDsacPy00

The California Highway Patrol said one man was killed in a solo crash Sunday night on Hwy. 178 after he was ejected from his car after it hit a concrete structure.

The crash happened at shortly before 11 p.m. on east Hwy. 178 at Alta Vista Drive.

CHP said an initial investigation determined that a man from Bakersfield was driving a grey 2016 Dodge Challenger east on Hwy. 178 speeding toward the Alta Vista Drive overpass and for an unknown reason went onto the right shoulder.

The car hit a concrete part of the Alta Vista Drive overpass, the driver was ejected from the car, and the Dodge caught fire, said CHP. The driver was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The driver was the only occupant of the car, said CHP.

CHP is still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Hwy. 178 was closed for several hours to investigate and clean up the crash, said CHP.

