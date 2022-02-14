Route 8 Closed In Hampton Twp.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from the...
Kyiv — Russia said Wednesday that more of its forces were pulling back from Ukraine's borders after military exercises. A day earlier, the U.S. and its NATO allies met Moscow's initial claims of a pullback with intense skepticism, but they made it clear that both sides intend to continue negotiating for a solution to the standoff between East and West, in which Ukraine is caught perilously in the middle.
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released Tuesday. The report predicted 10 to 12 inches of additional sea level rise by midcentury, though projections for specific regions and...
(CNN) — The House January 6 committee issued another round of subpoenas Tuesday as congressional investigators dig more deeply into illegitimate electors from key swing states that former President Donald Trump lost, who were put forward to try to justify delaying the certification of Joe Biden's victory. The committee...
San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city's school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic, in a year of controversy that captured national attention. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night, according to tallies by...
Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow says that it is pulling back some...
