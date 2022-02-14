ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,654 deaths

By Editorials
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends....

www.wisn.com

Comments / 5

logicandreason
4d ago

Using the numbers provided in this article that means .85% of all positive covid case have ended in death in Wisconsin. Less that 1%.

Reply(2)
3
