COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,654 deaths
NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends....www.wisn.com
Using the numbers provided in this article that means .85% of all positive covid case have ended in death in Wisconsin. Less that 1%.
