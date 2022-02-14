ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In photos: Every angle of the new AlphaTauri AT03 F1 car

By RacingNews365, RacingNews365 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaTauri have shown off their 2022 F1 car, the AT03. Here's every angle of the team's new challenger. The team released studio render pictures of the car, their first built to...

Gallery, Launch Video: AlphaTauri Renderings of AT03 for 2022 F1 Season

Scuderia AlphaTauri on Monday joined the growing list of Formula 1 teams to launch renderings or images of 2022 challengers. AlphaTauri's renderings of its AT03 were revealed in a slick multmedia production that combined title sponsor Alpha Tauri's fashion brand along with the F1 team's new ride. The car will be driven by returning drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.
AlphaTauri AT03 set for shakedown run on Tuesday

AlphaTauri will roll out its new AT03 as soon as Tuesday, likely at Imola where the new car will undergo a shakedown run in the hands of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. The Faenza-based squad, which unveiled renderings of its car on Monday, will therefore become the second outfit after Aston Martin to put its 2022 car on track.
Gasly and Tsunoda impressed by new-look AlphaTauri F1 car

AlphaTauri have become the latest Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 car, and drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have given their verdict on the look of the AT03. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have given their approval to the new look of the team's 2022 car following their launch event.
The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

And while AlphaTauri elected to go down the Haas route and only reveal some digital renders, what we can see already points to the AT03 having some design individuality thanks to several distinctive design elements. First up, the nose and front wing interact in a very different way to the...
The Insights Behind AlphaTauri's Mini F1 Launch

Despite AlphaTauri's launch being a very short animated video, we did get a good look at what the car might look like, its livery, and an idea of what AlphaTauri will be hoping to do with its 2022 F1 car. Matt Kew and Jon Noble sit down to discuss the new AT03 Formula 1 car, comparing it to previous launches this year and why AlphaTauri is aiming higher than ever before.
In photos: What the 2022 F1 grid looks like so far

Haas VF-22 Haas became the first F1 team to launch for 2022 on 4 February, showcasing the VF-22 in a digital reveal. While Haas pretty much abandoned their 2021 season to focus on the new design, team boss Guenther Steiner explained that the renders released represent the car in an early stage of development.
Gasly eager to push AlphaTauri to the front of the grid

After finishing in the top 10 of the F1 Drivers’ championship in 2020 and 2021, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is keen to remain upwardly mobile into the sport's new era in 2022. Pierre Gasly says he wants to push his AlphaTauri team to the front of the F1 grid...
Video: How McLaren surprised with the all-new MCL36

McLaren presented their eagerly-awaited MCL36 last week, with the new car boasting a refreshed livery that features brighter papaya and eye-catching blue accents. But it's not the livery that will help a car go quickly – that comes down to the design details lurking under the flashy paintwork. RacingNews365.com...
Gasly aiming 'to fight at the very front' with new AT03

Pierre Gasly heads into the 2022 season with ambition of racing consistently among F1's top five "and even higher" if AlphaTauri's all-new AT03 is up to the task. Last year, Gasly was often singled out by pundits as one of F1's top drivers, with the Frenchman making the most of his team's 2021 car and racking in a career best of 110 points in the Drivers' championship.
