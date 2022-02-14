Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on US Healthcare System

Medical News Today has contacted over 20 experts for comment on the potential side effects of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. As of the time of publication, they have declined to comment until additional peer-reviewed data become available. On January 31, 2022, Novavax submitted a request to the Food and...
A recent study in Guangdong, China, confirmed vaccine effectiveness of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Full vaccination with inactivated COVID-19 vaccines remained a viable option for preventing severe COVID-19 during the Delta wave of the pandemic, according to a recent study in China, which noted that partial vaccination was insufficient to protect against the variant and that booster shots may be necessary.
The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel may be fast approaching, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. With the number of new infections and hospitalizations plummeting over the past several weeks, Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that the US is almost past the “full-blown” pandemic phase.
As the fifth wave of the pandemic—driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant—begins to show some early indications of subsiding, USask researchers are pointing to the warning signs of the effects on distressed health-care systems in the province and across the country. "After two years of dealing with...
The pandemic undoubtedly strained the healthcare systems around the world beyond their capacity. New research shows that one in every ten healthcare workers in Australia considered self-harm or even suicide during the crisis presented in the last two years. Less than half of this figure sought professional help. A public...
Today is the first deadline for healthcare workers to prove they have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. On January 13th, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also known as CMS, to enforce its final rule, requiring many providers and suppliers to vaccinate their staff for COVID-19.
The availability bias, introduced by Nobel Laureates Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman in 1973, describes how we evaluate the likelihood of events depending on how easily accessible they are in our memory. As a result, singular, memorable moments have an overvalued influence over our future decisions. Further, our temporal or psychological proximity to an event, and how easy it is for us to integrate an event into our existing understanding of the world, also influence how likely we view that event or experience to be.
The drug ivermectin has continued to baffle the medical community over its possible efficacy against COVID-19. Despite the warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration against its use in the treatment of patients, scientists are eager to invest their time and effort in uncovering whether it has what it takes to cure SARS-CoV-2 infection.
For people living with HIV (PLWH) an accelerated aging process may affect the severity of their disease. PLWH may have an accelerated aging process and this could affect the severity of COVID-19. Investigators from the University of South Carolina and the University of Washington wanted to see if this population were more likely to have a more severe case of COVID-19. Adverse outcomes were identified as hospitalization and mortality.
(New York) — An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent Omicron wave in the U.S. hinted at a decline in effectiveness, though the shots still offered strong protection against severe illness. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on...
A new analysis presented by Yale professors suggests that Coca-Cola and certain other corporations were the real things in properly reporting the environmental impact of their operations. The Yale study recommends that the American healthcare industry should also follow suit. Professors Dr. Jodi Sherman and Todd Cort have said that...
For all the misery that the pandemic has wrought, it has also opened up a vast storehouse of knowledge about medical issues beyond COVID-19. While it’s still too early to draw conclusions, evidence is emerging of links between autoimmune disorders and the virus that causes COVID-19.
As a bioinformatics researcher with medical training and expertise in immune system modeling, I find this development especially exciting.
The immune system is the most powerful weapon against infection. But on rare occasions, something devastating happens: The immune system turns against its own body – a condition that researchers call autoimmunity. This can result in...
The Public Health Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, has said that the Covid-19 patients will not be covered by the country’s scheme of Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients after 1st March 2022. He added that the patients will have to pay their own medical bills in case of admission to a private hospital.
The Center for Disease Control has released two reports on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine booster over time. Data from two CDC reports show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time. In the first study, CDC reviewed data from two...
Now in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, the world is in a very different spot than it was back in 2020. Most Americans have access to effective vaccines and booster shots, but vaccine hesitancy in the United States and the slower pace of vaccination around the world have given highly contagious virus variants a chance to mutate and spread. Meanwhile, life is a far cry from the widespread shutdowns of that first year, but questions – and tensions – persist over the risks of returning to “normal.”
Cleaners at a London hospital have launched a campaign against an outsourcing company and a giant private US healthcare firm, claiming that they were subjected to bullying and harassment when they spoke out about a string of alleged serious Covid safety violations.Health Corporation of America (HCA) claimed millions of pounds in furlough money while collecting £190m in NHS contracts. Its revenues hit $51bn in 2020 but it paid key workers in its London hospital just £9.36 per hour - substantially below the London Living Wage of £11.05.The cleaners, who are campaigning for better pay and conditions, allege that their safety...
Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
