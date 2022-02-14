Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on US Healthcare System

For all the misery that the pandemic has wrought, it has also opened up a vast storehouse of knowledge about medical issues beyond COVID-19. While it’s still too early to draw conclusions, evidence is emerging of links between autoimmune disorders and the virus that causes COVID-19. As a bioinformatics researcher with medical training and expertise in immune system modeling, I find this development especially exciting. The immune system is the most powerful weapon against infection. But on rare occasions, something devastating happens: The immune system turns against its own body – a condition that researchers call autoimmunity. This can result in...

