Coronavirus legal restrictions are being lifted in Northern Ireland and replaced with guidance.Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that he would make an order revoking the remaining rules on Tuesday.But what are the current rules or guidance in all the nations of the UK?– Northern IrelandUnder the Covid-19 regulations, people were still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates were needed for nightclubs.Hospitality and entertainment venues will still be encouraged to use the Covid certificates but it will no longer be legally required.The regulations in Northern Ireland were not due to expire until March 24,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO