Notebook: Kansas Set to Take on OSU

Kansas did just enough to sneak past the Oklahoma Sooners, and if you’re anything like me, you might’ve been reaching for the refrigerator to get a beer. The almost-implosion that Kansas has been recently known for never happened, so I didn’t indulge in a tasty hoppy beverage right then, but no...
Kansas, which lost to Texas by three points on the road last Monday then defeated Oklahoma by two points at home on Saturday, has moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Previous No. 2 Gonzaga (21-2) grasped the top...
Bill Self believes Kansas will face a unique challenge Monday against Oklahoma State. Following a 71-69 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday, the Jayhawks coach revealed postgame what most impresses him about the Cowboys. “I think the challenge for us is playing with Oklahoma State’s athleticism,” Self said. “They’re the most...
Oklahoma State suffered a 76-62 loss at Kansas, just two days after the Cowboys won 81-58 over West Virginia. OSU head coach Mike Boynton was quick to credit the No. 6 Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) after Monday's Big 12 basketball game — KU dominated the Cowboys (12-13, 5-8) in all facets. Boynton suggested that his team had no answers for Kansas.
Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. The Sooners closed to...
After a week in which No. 6-ranked Kansas lost to Texas by three points, then defeated Oklahoma by a mere bucket, Kansas’ men’s basketball players cherished their 76-62 blowout victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. “There’s a sense of relief knowing we’ve got the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will look to get back into the win column on Monday, when the Mountaineers wrap up their two-game road swing against Kansas State. While West Virginia is coming off a loss, the Wildcats managed to pick up a road victory on Saturday. Here’s everything...
No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
After a 4-for-8 effort against Oklahoma and 2-for-4 showing against Texas over the last two games, Christian Braun plans on spending some time practicing free throws in the hours leading up to Monday’s Big 12 men’s basketball matchup against Oklahoma State. Tipoff is 8 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse...
Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/hoops-preview-tv-info-projected-lineups-and-series-history-for-osu-and-kansas-2/ The Cowboys haven’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since the 2017-18 season. 1 Like. kspokesfan February 14, 2022, 5:26pm #2. If the Cowboys play with the intensity they had last Sat against WVU, they just might have a chance. The sloppy play at times needs to...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
On a flight home from Oxford, Miss., Kansas State discovered a collective resolve that disappeared for one half against Baylor and another against Iowa State but has been largely in place for other times in the last two-plus weeks. When the chips were down against West Virginia on Monday night, K-State again found that needed resolve.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team fell to Kansas on Tuesday evening, 74-63, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, to conclude its two-game road swing. West Virginia (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) was led by freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-high 16 points in...
