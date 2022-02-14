ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Kansas Set to Take on OSU

By fizzle406
rockchalktalk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas did just enough to sneak past the Oklahoma Sooners, and if you’re anything like me, you might’ve been reaching for the refrigerator to get a beer. The almost-implosion that Kansas has been recently known for never happened, so I didn’t indulge in a tasty hoppy beverage right then, but no...

www.rockchalktalk.com

On3.com

Bill Self makes bold statement comparing Oklahoma State to rest of Big 12

Bill Self believes Kansas will face a unique challenge Monday against Oklahoma State. Following a 71-69 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday, the Jayhawks coach revealed postgame what most impresses him about the Cowboys. “I think the challenge for us is playing with Oklahoma State’s athleticism,” Self said. “They’re the most...
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's win over Oklahoma State

No. 6 Kansas basketball improved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) with a convincing, 76-62, win over Oklahoma State on Monday. KU had a slow start to the game and the two teams traded the lead early on. KU was able to establish a 10-point lead going into halftime. In the second half, KU went on an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open. KU never looked back, though Oklahoma State closed the game on a 7-0 run.
Hutch Post

KU wins over OSU Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Falls Apart in Second Half to Lose to Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
Tulsa World

Photos: OSU basketball at No. 6 Kansas

OSU (12-13, 5-8) shot 17.6% (3-for-17) from 3-point range and fell back below .500 in the defeat. Avery Anderson led with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Moussa Cisse followed Saturday’s career-high scoring effort with eight points with 11 rebounds. OSU returns home Saturday to host Kansas State at 1...
WBOY

WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, TV/Stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will look to get back into the win column on Monday, when the Mountaineers wrap up their two-game road swing against Kansas State. While West Virginia is coming off a loss, the Wildcats managed to pick up a road victory on Saturday. Here’s everything...
austinnews.net

No. 20 Texas, Oklahoma look to rebound in key Big 12 matchup

No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
pistolsfiringblog.com

Instacap: Oklahoma States Falls to No. 6 Kansas 76-62

When OSU’s offense is rolling, it’s not exactly pretty. When KU’s isn’t, the Jayhawks still looks pretty good. Those contrasting styles met up in Lawrence on Big Monday, and it didn’t go well for the road team. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Kansas 76-62,...
pistolsfiringblog.com

Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Kansas

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/hoops-preview-tv-info-projected-lineups-and-series-history-for-osu-and-kansas-2/ The Cowboys haven’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since the 2017-18 season. 1 Like. kspokesfan February 14, 2022, 5:26pm #2. If the Cowboys play with the intensity they had last Sat against WVU, they just might have a chance. The sloppy play at times needs to...
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks top Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 6 KU basketball blows out Oklahoma State at home

Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday blowout fashion. Both teams traded blows early but KU started to take control of the contest at the mid-way point of the first half. KU used a 10-2 run to establish a cushion and KU went into the break leading by 10. In the second half, KU used an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open and take a game-high 26-point lead. From there, the Jayhawks saw the game out to improve to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12).
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 78, West Virginia 73

On a flight home from Oxford, Miss., Kansas State discovered a collective resolve that disappeared for one half against Baylor and another against Iowa State but has been largely in place for other times in the last two-plus weeks. When the chips were down against West Virginia on Monday night, K-State again found that needed resolve.
WOWK

WVU downed by Kansas in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team fell to Kansas on Tuesday evening, 74-63, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, to conclude its two-game road swing. West Virginia (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) was led by freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-high 16 points in...
KWCH.com

Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11.
