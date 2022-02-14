Jason Aldean coming to Tulsa's BOK Center

New concert alert!

Jason Aldean announced he is going back on the road this summer with his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour and he's making a stop in Tulsa.

Aldean is bringing special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver with him on the tour.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist. There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."

The tour will make a stop at the BOK Center on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available on the BOK Center's website .

