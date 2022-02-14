Missing Augusta woman located

UPDATE: Investigators tell us Walker has been located, is safe and is doing well.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

23-year-old Kaya Walker was last seen on the 2000 block of Ellis Street on February 13th at 3:30 p.m.

Walker was last seen wearing a fur jacket, blue jeans and fur boots.

She left the residence on foot without her cell phone and may be having psychiatric issues.

Any information concerning the location of Kaya Walker, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

