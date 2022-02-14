ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

By Addy Bink, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGupx_0eDsSjNX00

(NEXSTAR) – The Super Bowl ads in 2022 were packed with celebrities, injected with humor and all about cryptocurrency. In case you were running to refill your drink during the commercial breaks or if you didn’t watch at all, these are the ads that still have people talking after the game ended.

Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ reenactment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEyFn_0eDsSjNX00
This photo provided by Chevrolet shows a scene from Chevrolet Silverado’s Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Chevrolet via AP)

In one of several electric car commercials that aired Sunday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress who played Meadow Soprano in “The Sopranos,” drives through the streets of Jersey to the song “Woke Up this Morning” – reenacting the legendary HBO show’s opening sequence. When she gets to an electric charging station, she finds her former co-star Robert Iler, who played her brother AJ Soprano. The two hug in an emotional moment for fans of the show. Watch here .

Rams player proposes on field after winning Super Bowl

Larry David messes with history

It was their first Super Bowl commercial ever, and they picked an actor who hasn’t been in a commercial yet to help them out. FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, snagged comedian Larry David for Sunday’s ad. In it, he appears in crucial moments during history to dismiss the wheel, the fork, the toilet, the light bulb, the Walkman, and U.S. independence. You can watch the full ad here .

The Governator plays Zeus

This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (BMW via AP)

In another electric car commercial, this time for BMW, Arnold Schwarzenneger and Salma Hayek play Zeus and Hera, two Greek gods ready for retirement. They lead a sleepy life in Palm Springs, California, until Hera gifts Zeus an electric car to spice things up. Check it out here .

Super Bowl LVI halftime: 50 Cent hangs upside down, Eminem takes a knee

Coinbase’s colorful QR code

It was colorful, it was moving, and, yes, it did eventually hit the corner of the screen perfectly. The bouncing QR code may have been the simplest, yet most effective commercial. This ad was for Coinbase, a digital platform that lets you buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Scanning the QR code that played on screen leads to an offer on Coinbase’s website for $15 in free Bitcoin when you sign up for the platform.

Lindsay Lohan hits the gym

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlTA6_0eDsSjNX00
This photo provided by Planet Fitness shows a scene from Planet Fitness 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Planet Fitness via AP)

Narrated by William Shatner, Planet Fitness’s Super Bowl ad featured actress Lindsay Lohan, who hasn’t been seen much in recent years. Shatner introduces us to some of the changes Lohan has made, including perfecting her trivia skills to beat Dennis Rodman on a question about himself during “Jeopardy!” You can see the full spot here .

Dr. Evil drives electric

Yes, it’s another electric car commercial. This one, for General Motors, is pure nostalgia for fans of the “Austin Powers” movies. Dr. Evil, his son Scott, Number Two and Frau Farbissina all argue in the 90-second spot. Watch it here .

Super Bowl fraud: How Homeland Security targets counterfeit merch

Dolly and Miley sing about 5G

Dolly Parton teams up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus in a two-part T-Mobile ad where they sing together in a faux-PSA about 5G data speeds. (You can check it out here and here .) T-Mobile ran another ad later in the broadcast reuniting two other celebrities, “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

The Land of Loud Flavors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsN8s_0eDsSjNX00
This photo provided by Bud Light, shows a scene from Bud Light Seltzer’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Bud Light via AP)

Bud Light Seltzer used a minute-long ad to take fans to the “Land of Loud Flavors” to highlight its hard sodas. The mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, reigns over the magical land.

The commercial, which you can watch here , starts with a group of friends opening a can of Bud Light Seltzer’s classic cola-flavored hard soda. It causes the nearby refrigerator to become a portal to the Land of Loud Flavors. The group is led into the new universe, full of citizens with beach-blonde hair, until they reach Mayor Fieri’s lair. After trying one of the hard sodas, Fieri declares the alcoholic beverages the “Loudest Flavors Ever.”

Alexa the mind-reader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybCyH_0eDsSjNX00
This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP)

Amazon’s Alexa became more than just a smart speaker during a spot with actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost. In the ad, Alexa is able to read Jost’s mind and pokes fun at their marriage. Watch the full ad here .

‘Do not eat soap’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZVvf_0eDsSjNX00
This photo provided by Uber Eats shows a scene from Uber Eats 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Uber Eats via AP)

An Uber Eats ad highlighting all the things you can order on the app – many of which are not edible – prompted a federal agency to issue a warning on Twitter : “Do not eat soap.” Check out the star-studded spot here .

A bidding war over Barbie’s dream house

Rocket Mortgage skewers what it’s like to try and buy a home these days in its Super Bowl ad. Kids learn real estate lessons as Cash Offer Carl, House Flipper Skipper, and other dolls duke it out to buy Barbie’s dream house. You can see the full ad here .

Olympics tear jerker

Sentimental commercials were few and far between in 2022, but one stood out. A Toyota commercial tells the story of Brian and Robin McKeever, who work together to earn 10 paralympic medals after Brian starts to go blind. Watch it here – and have a tissue ready.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Super Bowl halftime: 50 Cent hangs upside down, Eminem takes a knee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — There was about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold at Super Bowl halftime, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits as expected, and a surprise appearance by 50 Cent. It was a rare Super Bowl halftime show […]
NFL
PIX11

Man tries to rape, robs woman in lobby of Manhattan building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman in the lobby of her East Village apartment building early on Saturday, police said. The attacker approached the 23-year-old woman in the lobby of the building near Saint Marks Place and First Avenue around 5 a.m., police said. He sexually assaulted the woman, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Eminem
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Colin Jost
Person
William Shatner
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Robert Iler
Person
Guy Fieri
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
The Spun

How Much The Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers Get Paid

While Super Bowl halftime performers do get paid, it’s not nearly as much as one would think. A lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige would normally cost an enormous sum, but not the NFL. According to the league’s VP of communications, Brian...
NFL
Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Alcoholic Beverages#American Football#Nexstar#Chevrolet#Ap#Hbo#Hera#Greek
Popculture

Jhene Aiko, 'America the Beautiful' Singer for Super Bowl 2022: What to Know

Singer Jhené Aiko will deliver the 2022 Super Bowl's traditional "America the Beautiful" performance and many watchers may be wanting to know about the Grammy nominee. Aiko was born in Los Angeles in 1988. Music runs in her family, being as her older sister is R&B singer Mila J. Aiko got her music industry start by singing on projects from R&B group B2K, and one of her first solo outings was the track "Cherry Pie" for The Master of Disguise soundtrack in 2002.
MUSIC
The Spun

Watch: Lindsay Lohan’s Super Bowl Commercial Going Viral Tonight

Lindsay Lohan is back in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl 56. Lohan is starring in a commercial for the game that features Planet Fitness and “what’s gotten into her?”. The ad follows a new-looking Lohan as she makes her way through the gym that also has cameos from several other celebrities.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Watch the controversial ‘Let’s go Brandon’ Super Bowl commercial (Video)

Watch the controversial ‘Let’s go Brandon’ Super Bowl commercial. The Super Bowl commercials might be even more widely watched than the game itself. So when Republican candidate David McCormick, who running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, aired a pricy Super Bowl commercial bashing President Joe Biden it caught the eyes of many viewers.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Is In Full Dad Mode With Blue Ivy Carter At The Super Bowl Ahead Of Kickoff: Watch

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now that game day is finally upon us, so many of our favourite celebrities have flocked to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, who documented his view from the stands alongside YG, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and his two oldest kids on his own Instagram page this afternoon.
NFL
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
FOOTBALL
PIX11

PIX11

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy