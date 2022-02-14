Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday told western leaders they should see a doctor for their "paranoia" over fears that the 100,000 or so Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders might invade. "I think they need to have a good doctor, I recommend them to do it. Specialist on such paranoia cases," said Dmitry Polyanskiy, denying that Russia intended to attack its neighbor, a former Soviet state. "Our troops are on our territory, (they) represent (a) threat to no one," he told reporters. "I don't know about the numbers, because there are a lot of speculations about it," he said when asked about the size of the Russian deployment, which Moscow says is part of military exercises with its ally Belarus.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO