Valentine’s Day conjures up images of roses, flowers, and dates with our partners, but for 13.8 million families, it can be just another day living without enough food. Around one in 10 families in the United States might not know where their next meal is coming from, and they don’t always have enough to go around. So while the average American spends close to $150 on Valentine’s Day, others are hoping to find enough food to get through the week.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO