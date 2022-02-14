Health Screenings Still Lag Behind Pre Pandemic Rates
poncacitynow.com
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than two years into the pandemic, another battle wages on the fight to boost cancer screenings. They have taken a big hit as patients skip or put off those routine appointments. “If we ignore these types of screening tests, then it’s very possible...
The mother of former Miss U.S.A. winner Chelsie Kryst is speaking out after her daughter’s death was confirmed as a suicide, saying she was “dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone.” News NOW is joined by a group of experts to address how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the national suicide rate and how to help someone who might be dealing with their mental health. Feb. 3, 2022.
Though outpatient visits conducted through telehealth have declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth visits have remained elevated even as more patients return to in-person care, according to an analysis by Epic Research and the Kaiser Family Foundation. The brief, which analyzed visits from March 2019 to August...
Skilled nursing facilities with extraordinary and protective employees. Director of Nursing Deb Morell and her husband sold their house in mid-2019 and moved permanently to their family cabin near Bigfork. He had just retired, and the plan was that she too would ease into retirement, with the final leg of her career at Bigfork Valley Long Term Care.
TULSA, Oklahoma – News 6. State health leaders say Oklahoma is one of seven states in the country with the highest rural rates of HIV. The State Health Department is trying to change that by launching a new self-test program. Officials from the OSDH say over the last five...
As the pandemic continues into its third year, more farmers are willing to talk about and destigmatize their mental health, according to a study by American Farm Bureau Federation. Farmers and farm workers became 22% more comfortable talking to friends, family and their doctors about stress and mental health in...
Oklahoma health experts said a new subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the country. Omicron has made up 96-percent of cases in the U-S., according to health experts. The other 4-percent of cases are the subvariant B-A-2. "This BA-2 omicron stealth variant doesn't have that characteristic...
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Even as new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop across Mississippi and locally, Jackson County’s two hospitals were, as of Monday, completely out of available beds -- both regular and intensive care. Data from the Mississippi Department of Health showed Ocean Springs Hospital with 43...
It’s been three months since the CDC recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. After high demand initially, vaccinations have slowed in Kentucky and across the nation, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Federal health data show Kentucky ranks 38th in the nation for...
A MOM-of-three died from Covid after reportedly being wrongfully refused a vaccine by her hospital because of her treatment for multiple sclerosis, her family says. Nerissa Regnier, 45, died on December 16 after allegedly asking for a Covid vaccine seven times within six months but being refused. Her family claims...
One way of protecting your heart that you might not be aware of is by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A Baylor College of Medicine cardiologist says that SARS-CoV-2 causes inflammation and injury that can damage a number of organs, and that includes the heart. The risk and complications can be...
More than half of women between 20 and 44 who gave birth in the U.S. in 2019 had at least one cardiovascular risk factor, according to a study published Feb. 14 in Circulation. Researchers from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago analyzed data from 2016 to 2019 in...
NEW ORLEANS — When the COVID Delta surge hit the area last fall, only 13 percent of pregnant women were vaccinated. That was throughout the entire Ochsner Health System in Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One doctor who sees the deadly toll COVID can take on mothers and...
Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
"Broken heart syndrome" is reportedly spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, according to a research conducted by several top American medical centres. ABC News reports that the syndrome – which is a "potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition" – is spiking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Kay Abramson, 63, was recently diagnosed with the condition – real name Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – and shared her experiences with ABC News. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," she said. "It just felt like the blood just couldn't get through the heart fast enough."She said that...
(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Risk of new heart problems much higher after COVID recovery. Long after recovery from COVID-19, people...
During the early days of the pandemic, scientists and doctors were concerned that being infected with SARS-CoV-2 might not trigger a strong immune response in many people – thus an infection might not provide long-term protection. "Immunity to Covid-19 could be lost in months, UK study suggests," a headline...
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many women have not been scheduling their cervical cancer screenings. According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, more than 14,000 cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2022, and more than 4,000 women will die from cervical cancer this year. Dr....
A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
