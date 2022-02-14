ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin in Principle Approves Russia's Reply to West on Security Guarantees -RIA

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry's responses to the West on security...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ria#Reuters#Russian#The Foreign Ministry#Kremlin
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ukraine: What does Putin want with it and what happens if he invades?

On Friday, U.S. officials warned any U.S. citizen in Ukraine that they should evacuate as soon as possible because intelligence information suggested that an invasion of the country by Russia was imminent. According to State Department officials, the White House believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and announced...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Rouble leaps after Russia says some troops are returning to bases

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The rouble rose more than 2% versus the dollar on Tuesday as Russia said some troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases after military exercises, easing concerns over a potential invasion that had fuelled a Russian asset sell-off last week. Following days of U.S....
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy