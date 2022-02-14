ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the Forecast Period: Absolute Markets Insights

Cover picture for the articleCardiologists have tried a variety of treatments to improve the prognosis of heart failure and prevent sudden cardiac death for over a century. Device therapies, for example, have been created over the last half-century. External cardiac defibrillators (ECDs) were first used in the 1960s to treat sudden cardiac arrest caused by...

Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market is Expected To Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 - 2027

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application (Drilling, Production, Refining & Processing, Water Treatment, and Other Industries): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market to Grow at 17% during 2021 - 2029

According to Absolute Markets Insights report, antibody directed NK cell therapies is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the natural killer cells therapeutics market. The growth in the antibody directed NK cell therapies segment can be attributed to increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for different diseases as well as an easy availability of such drugs. The natural killer (NK) cells plays a significant role in cancer immunotherapies that comprises of tumor-antigen targeting with the help of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Moreover, NK cell therapies segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to several advances in NK cells therapies such as adoptive therapy, target recognition, and improvement in cellular cytotoxicity.
Global Arrhythmia Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021 - 2029

The covid-19 pandemic had a global impact on healthcare and medical device industry. COVID-19 has propelled the medical device and healthcare industry to new heights, with unprecedented demand for products such as diagnostic tests, ventilators, and personal protective equipment (PPE). One of the most commonly reported complications in COVID-19 patients is arrhythmia. However, the underlying pathophysiology is multifactorial and poorly understood. According to the National Health Commission of China, cardiovascular symptoms rather than respiratory symptoms were the first clinical manifestation in some patients, with heart damage accounting for 11.8 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Chronic cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, and arrhythmic disease increase the risk of COVID-19 effect. Hypoxia caused by direct viral tissue involvement of the lungs, myocarditis, abnormal host immune response, and myocardial ischemia are some of the potential mechanisms that could result in arrhythmogenesis in COVID-19 patients.
Duplex Sequencing Market by Offerings, Application, End User and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2029; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Duplex sequencing kits to Hold Largest Market Share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, duplex sequencing kits accounted for the higher market share in 2020 in the global duplex sequencing market. Leading market players are introducing innovative duplex sequencing kits. For instance, in February 2020, TwinStrand Biosciences, the pioneer and developer of Duplex Sequencing launched TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing Technology kits. However, software and tools segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by demand for cloud based bioinformatics solutions. The cloud based bioinformatics solutions are expertly tuned and optimized for easy-to-use, accurate, primary, and secondary analysis.
Global mHealth Market | Expected to Reach USD 293.29 billion (at CAGR of 29.1%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2022-2027

The global “mHealth market” size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029)

The growth of the metastatic colorectal cancer market is driven by a rising demand for faster diagnosis and treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer in individuals, especially the elderly, coupled with the advancement in medical technology that promotes innovative and efficient methods like image guided therapy and targeted therapy. However, the complexities associated with the diagnosis of metastatic colorectal cancer globally, coupled with the regulations in the global metastatic colorectal cancer market can impede the growth of the market in the coming years.
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors Market to Witness 18.8% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at US$ 28,497.82 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is being driven by rising demand for ideal cancer therapeutics, as well as favourable reimbursement policies offered by vendors and insurance providers in some countries. Furthermore, the other prominent factors driving the market growth is the sharp increase in the global prevalence of various cancers, as well as growing elderly population across the world. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, and accounted for nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018, with lung cancer being the most common cause of death, taking account for 1.76 million deaths. Increased volume of patient pool has resulted in increased demand for adequate therapies. Simultaneously, increased initiatives by key companies towards research and development of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are expected to drive the growth of global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company involved in developing and commercializing innovative medicines globally, announced a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, and Japan. The companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of Tislelizumab in these licensed countries, with Novartis responsible for regulatory submissions after a transition period and commercialization following the regulatory approval. Furthermore, both companies may conduct clinical trials around the world to investigate tislelizumab combinations with other cancer treatments.
Global Harvest Automation Robot Market to Witness 20.3% CAGR during 2021 - 2029

Fruit Harvesting Application Held the Largest Market Share in 2020. Traditional picking of fruits for the fresh market is a labor-intensive task that demands shifting from tedious manual operation to continuously automated harvesting. There is a significant need amongst the agriculture workers to enhance efficiency and reduce labor dependents of harvesting, while simultaneously ensuring high-tech food production yield and competitiveness. Despite the advances in agricultural robotics, millions of tons of fruits are still hand-picked every year in open fields and greenhouses, which offers a huge opportunity for the market players. Other than the high labor cost, the availability of skilled workforce that accepts repetitive tasks in the harsh field conditions imposes uncertainties and timeliness costs. Therefore, the demand for harvest automation robots for fruit harvesting process is accelerating exponentially, thereby contributing towards the growth of harvest automation robot market.
Global mRNA Vaccines Market Research Report [2021-2029] - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

According to a report published by AMI, the global mRNA vaccines market is anticipate to grow at a CAGR of 19.76% during the forecast period. The rapid advancement in medical technology that promotes the development of mRNA vaccines, coupled with the growth of infectious diseases globally is a major reason for the higher growth in revenue in the global mRNA vaccines market.
Global Corneal Implants Market to Grow at 6.8% during 2021 - 2029

Penetrating Keratoplasty (PK) to Held the Largest Market Share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, penetrating keratoplasty (PK) accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the global corneal implants market. Penetrating keratoplasty (PK) is the common and successful tissue transplantation worldwide, and it has been the standard of care for some corneal diseases that cause visual impairment. Penetrating keratoplasty has remained a popular and a common procedure for corneal transplants. However, the rising demand for disease-focused transplant techniques has supplanted the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional penetrating keratoplasty with increasingly refined surgical options tailored to specific indications. The increasing number of endothelial keratoplasty grafts is anticipated to support the segment's growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in 2019, The Eye Bank Association of America reported that the number of penetrating keratoplasty implants increased by 0.4 percent and endothelial keratoplasty increased by 1 percent, mainly due to a 23 percent increase in Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) procedures.
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) - Market outlook, Epidemiology, Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report - 2020 To 2030

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that the Company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Selexipag Tablets, 200 mcg, 400 mcg, 600 mcg, 800 mcg, 1,400 mcg, and 1,600 mcg. Source:- Alembic Pharmaceuticals. According to Thelansis research,...
Global Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market Expected To Grow At Significant CAGR By 2031 | Dongguan Jingli, Winkelman-sales, JTE

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Welding Machine” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Welding Machine market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Welding Machine marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Welding Machine report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Higher Coffee Consumption Tied to Lower Risk for Endometrial Cancer

FRIDAY, Jan. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Increased coffee intake is associated with a lower risk for endometrial cancer (EC), according to a meta-analysis published online Jan. 19 in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research. Yu Gao, from the Liangxiang Hospital of Beijing, and colleagues conducted a literature review...
Spinal cord patients could walk again with Swiss implants, says study

GENEVA, Switzerland: Swiss researchers using a nerve-stimulating device controlled by a touchscreen tablet enabled three paraplegic patients to stand and walk. Reported this week, the device uses electronic implants and artificial intelligence software to help paraplegic patients regain their autonomy, and researchers have found it works well on those with even complete paralysis.
The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
Effectiveness of ivermectin-based multidrug therapy in severely hypoxic, ambulatory COVID-19 patients

Aims: Ivermectin is a safe, inexpensive and effective early COVID-19 treatment validated in 20+ random, controlled trials. Having developed combination therapies for Helicobacter pylori, the authors present a highly effective COVID-19 therapeutic combination, stemming from clinical observations. Patients & methods: In 24 COVID-19 subjects refusing hospitalization with high-risk features, hypoxia and untreated moderate to severe symptoms averaging 9 days, the authors administered this novel combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc and vitamins D and C. Results & conclusions: All subjects resolved symptoms (in 11 days on average), and oxygen saturation improved in 24 h (87.4% to 93.1%; p = 0.001). There were no hospitalizations or deaths, less than (p < 0.002 or 0.05, respectively) background-matched CDC database controls. Triple combination therapy is safe and effective even when used in outpatients with moderate to severe symptoms. Clinical Trial Registration: NCT04482686 (ClinicalTrial.gov).
Toxic Weedkiller Chemicals Found in Around 40 Percent of US Citizens

A new study conducted a nationwide survey in the US that detected toxic weedkillers in around 40 percent of the respondents. The survey showed that 2,4-D, an herbicide has been found in one in every three people. The chemical has been associated with cancer. Researchers at George Washington University have...
