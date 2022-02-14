Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the Forecast Period: Absolute Markets Insights

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at US$ 28,497.82 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is being driven by rising demand for ideal cancer therapeutics, as well as favourable reimbursement policies offered by vendors and insurance providers in some countries. Furthermore, the other prominent factors driving the market growth is the sharp increase in the global prevalence of various cancers, as well as growing elderly population across the world. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, and accounted for nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018, with lung cancer being the most common cause of death, taking account for 1.76 million deaths. Increased volume of patient pool has resulted in increased demand for adequate therapies. Simultaneously, increased initiatives by key companies towards research and development of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are expected to drive the growth of global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company involved in developing and commercializing innovative medicines globally, announced a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, and Japan. The companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of Tislelizumab in these licensed countries, with Novartis responsible for regulatory submissions after a transition period and commercialization following the regulatory approval. Furthermore, both companies may conduct clinical trials around the world to investigate tislelizumab combinations with other cancer treatments.

