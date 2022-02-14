O Solo Mio: A Valentine’s Day Salute to the Soap Singles… That We Can’t Believe Are Actually Single

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while there’s certainly no shortage of options for Valentine’s Day gifts for her, it’s tough to beat the classic bouquet of red roses. There are several retailers that will help you secure flowers for February 14, but it’s highly recommended that you go with 1-800 Flowers, which is currently offering $15 discounts for various packages of its Dazzle Her Day Red Roses. Just the bouquet is down to $55 from $70, and the flowers with a clear vase offering is down to $82 from $67. The 24 red roses with a dazzle vase is down to $75 from $90, down to $89 from $104 if you add chocolates, and down to $95 from $110 if you add the Key to My Heart keepsake. If you want to give everything — the 24 red roses, a dazzle vase, the chocolates, and the Key to My Heart keepsake — it will cost $109, down from $124.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO