O Solo Mio: A Valentine’s Day Salute to the Soap Singles… That We Can’t Believe Are Actually Single

By Charlie Mason
SheKnows
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly on our wild and wacky shows could these characters not be boo’d up. We all have that one friend, don’t we? Or maybe we are that friend? The person that everybody agrees is a catch… yet doesn’t ever seem to get caught!. Our soap...

Bold & Beautiful’s Grace Crossed the Line – Plus, All Hell’s About to Break Loose For Brooke and We Can’t Wait

Bold & Beautiful did a little better with the repetitive dialogue this week, although the conversation between Hope and her mother consisted of the same lines about Brooke’s secret on a loop, but there was enough in the way of new developments in the storyline that it wasn’t a big deal. Over at Forrester Creations, it was a rough week for Carter as the newest mama bear in town brought out her claws.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Pours Out a ‘Tini’ Tiny Backstage Secret That’ll Leave You Craving a… Well, You’ll See

Looks can be deceiving on soaps, but this star knows one thing for certain — and we can’t argue the point. Young & Restless viewers were tickled when Billy pulled off his ruse to make Adam think he was getting drunk all over town, but it was revealed that he was actually downing glasses of apple juice, rather than the straight whiskey he appeared to be slugging back.
General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo of the Special Someone Who Never Fails to Make Her Smile

The joy on their faces is palpable. As General Hospital viewers awaited Kelly Monaco’s return as Sam — unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know she’s been spelled recently by Lindsay Hartley (Theresa, Passions) — she made a rare appearance on Instagram to drop a sweet throwback photo with someone near and dear to her: nephew Kaleb Monaco.
13 Best New Romance Novels to Read For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and SheKnows has you covered on all the new romantic reads for you to escape into this cupid season. Whether you’re looking for an epic historical drama to whisk you away, a hilarious quirky workplace rom-com, or a classic will-they/won’t they story with an exciting twist, each of these reads will get you into the V-day spirit. Light a candle, pour a cup of hot tea and cozy up.
Saweetie and H.E.R. Drop Singles Anthem ‘Closer’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Are we any closer to Pretty Bitch Music, the debut album that Saweetie’s been teasing for literal years? Who’s to say? But we are closer to a new Saweetie song today. The rapper released “Closer,” her first song of 2022 and a collaboration with singer-songwriter H.E.R. Ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, it’s a confident singles anthem. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend,” Saweetie opens the first verse, going on to fantasize about ordering room service with one of her three weekend boyfriends. And don’t we all wanna fall in love for this weekend? Over a bouncy ’80s-inspired beat, her bars pair with H.E.R.’s wispy chorus. “Pull me closer,” she sings. “It’s the freak in me, I wanna show you.” A video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, is on the way. In the meantime, let this track soundtrack your (not-so-)lonely weekend — and cross those fingers that Pretty Bitch Music isn’t far behind.
Future Declares Valentine’s Day ‘The Worst Day’ in New Single

For all those dreading the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, Future has dropped a new single just for you. “Worst Day” finds the rapper spending his first release of 2022 lamenting the expectations of the romance-driven day — and the track’s accompanying video features controversial “professional image consultant” and dating advisor Kevin Samuels, who counsels Future on his relationships with women.
The ultimate guide to being single on Valentine’s Day

Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, you’ll likely be surrounded by cheesy couples, red and pink roses, and lots of chocolate. This holiday of love is all about being happy with and appreciating your significant other. Or is it?. What about the people not in relationships and...
Celebrating Valentine’s day when you’re single

February is finally here, which brings a holiday many have a love/hate relationship with (pun intended): Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, you’re probably looking forward to Valentine’s Day. It’s a romantic day to spend with your special someone, and show them how much you care. You might bring them chocolates or flowers, or maybe even a ring!
12 Valentine’s Day Gifts That R29 Singles Are Buying Themselves

Whether it’s a Nicholas Sparks-type romance, a self-care day on the level of Beyoncé’s Me, Myself & I, or adorable platonic presents for our besties; we believe that affection is truly infectious, and we don’t want a cure. That being said, there’s no denying that traditional romantic unions — couples, throuples, and domestic partnerships — hold a formidable sway over this little holiday known as Valentine’s Day. So, to even Cupid’s playing field, we’re shedding some amorous light on the joys of singledom with 12 gifts recommended by the single and fabulous folks from within the walls of Refinery29.
The Single Best Bunch of Flowers for Valentine’s Day 2022

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while there’s certainly no shortage of options for Valentine’s Day gifts for her, it’s tough to beat the classic bouquet of red roses. There are several retailers that will help you secure flowers for February 14, but it’s highly recommended that you go with 1-800 Flowers, which is currently offering $15 discounts for various packages of its Dazzle Her Day Red Roses. Just the bouquet is down to $55 from $70, and the flowers with a clear vase offering is down to $82 from $67. The 24 red roses with a dazzle vase is down to $75 from $90, down to $89 from $104 if you add chocolates, and down to $95 from $110 if you add the Key to My Heart keepsake. If you want to give everything — the 24 red roses, a dazzle vase, the chocolates, and the Key to My Heart keepsake — it will cost $109, down from $124.
All the single Hokies: How to treat yourself right this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: a day filled with love, baby angels and giant teddy bears. While that might sound wonderful to those in relationships, it can be hard to be single on Valentine’s Day. Sure, singles can remind themselves that Valentine’s Day capitalizes on guilt and bad chocolates, but that may not be enough. If you still can’t shake a longing to celebrate this day with someone special, you are not alone.
Goodbye Valentine’s Day, hello SAD: Singles Awareness Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the world says goodbye to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15 enters the picture and along with it, Singles Awareness Day for those who aren’t coupled up. SAD is about loving oneself and celebrating that love! Although that’s the focus, not everyone is excited about being single. According to a survey from National Today, both men and women dislike being single, however, men are more prone to want a partner than women are.
