The entire NFL seemingly thrilled to watch Eli Apple’s Super Bowl 2022 fail

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
 1 day ago

Eli Apple is one of the biggest internet trolls in the NFL. From trashing his former teams to other players in the league, the cornerback has become known to not hold back from smack-talk online.

However, after a disastrous performance in Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Apple’s fellow NFL players took a page out of the 26-year-old’s playbook and roasted him following the Bengals’ 23-20 loss at the hands of the Rams.

Apple was flagged with a penalty on the final Rams drive for pulling on Cooper Kupp’s jersey, giving Los Angeles a first down on the 1-yard line. Then, quarterback Matthew Stafford fed the ball to Kupp in the back of the end zone without any reaction from Apple for the game-winning touchdown.

Chiefs wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill let loose on Apple, though that could be expected given the bad blood between the two teams. After the Bengals’ AFC Championship win last month, Apple called Hill “a baby” on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V54rM_0eDsPZSw00
Cooper Kupp catches the game-winning Super Bowl touchdown against Eli Apple.

But it appears the whole NFL was seemingly rooting for Apple to fail on sports’ biggest stage, with Saints star receiver Michael Thomas tweeting, “Eli going to eli.” Thomas’ message could perhaps have something to do with Apple slamming the Giants and Saints fan bases — two of his previous stops — earlier in the postseason.

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also tweeted, “That’s a big apple to eat 😂,” toward the beginning of the game, but followed it up by flaming Apple for his performance.

Other NFL stars did not hold back when tweeting about Apple, his performance, or his penchant for trolling.

As of Monday, it appears Apple did not respond to the tweets, nor post anything himself.

#Big Apple#American Football#Eli Apple#Bengals#Tyreek Hill#Afc Championship#Giants#Saints#Cantguardmike
New York Post

