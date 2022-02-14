A Rollercoaster February in College Hoops, and Superbowl LVI

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Darien Haris and Trent Balley to discuss Michigan State basketball's rollercoaster week, Michigan's huge win over Purdue, and, of course, the Superbowl! The trio also discuss the blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Winter Olympics, and more!

