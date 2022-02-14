ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

A Rollercoaster February in College Hoops, and Superbowl LVI

By Jack Ebling
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i8kq_0eDsO39s00

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Darien Haris and Trent Balley to discuss Michigan State basketball's rollercoaster week, Michigan's huge win over Purdue, and, of course, the Superbowl! The trio also discuss the blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Winter Olympics, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Wife of Rams WR reportedly went into labor during Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had more than one reason to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday. According to reports, he and his wife, Samaria, welcomed their son into the world. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson learned of his wife going into labor after the Rams secured...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Kansas City Star

LOL! Tom Brady Wishes He Was ‘Working’ During Super Bowl LVI

A case of FOMO? As Tom Brady has settled into his post-NFL retirement life, he’s missing out on the Super Bowl experience one year after winning the Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this! Quem está trabalhando neste fim de semana?...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
247Sports

College-best five former UF players on Super Bowl LVI rosters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida fan getting ready to watch Super Bowl LVI this evening? Don't forget to have a handful of players circled on your roster. The Florida Gators have the distinction of having the most players of any college on active rosters in this year's Super Bowl, tying the LSU Tigers with five apiece.
NFL
southmountaincc.edu

Cougar Men's Hoops Falls to Cochise College

PHOENIX --- The South Mountain Community College men's basketball team (11-15, 5-11 ACCAC) lost 105-61 to Cochise College in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference home contest on Feb. 9. Sophomore Elijah Melendez scored a team-high nine points, but SMCC struggled from the field in the loss to the Apaches.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superbowl#Rollercoaster#School Closings#College Hoops#Michigan State#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
Hogs Haven

All aTwitter: 13 February 2022 - Superbowl Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFL
Portland Tribune

Phil Knight college hoops fields announced; OSU men lose again

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. TUESDAY, FEB. 15 Portland men 84, Bushnell 39 — The Pilots took down the NAIA-level Deacons easily on Tuesday. Portland led 44-18 at the break and had even scoring throughout, led by Chika Nduka, Kristian Sjolund and Tyler Robertson all scoring 11. Portland moves to 14-12 overall on the season and sits a 4-6 in WCC play. The Pilots take on San Diego at home at 7 p.m. Thursday. Colorado men 90, Oregon State 64 — The season only continues to get worse for the Beavers who dropped...
PORTLAND, OR
rheaheraldnews.com

Bryan College hoops continue to roll

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Bryan College Women’s Basketball team has jumped up three more spots to No. 11 in the sixth installment of the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. This marks the 34th consecutive poll that the Lady Lions have either...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami vs. Louisville on College Hoops 2K

Check out the Miami Hurricanes against the Louisville Cardinals in a video game ahead of their matchup on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., BSSUN). Both teams include their real rosters from the game, College Hoops 2K8 on the Xbox 360, in the popular series made by 2K Sports and commentary is provided to discuss the upcoming contest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox8tv.com

Superbowl Recap

We will finish in the National Football League Yesterday’s big game marked the end of a tremendous season and the Rams and Bengals went down to the wire just as many envisioned it would. Trailing by 4 in the fourth quarter Matt Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for the second...
NFL
apptrigger.com

Madden 22: Superbowl LVI players that may get a ratings boost

It is hard to believe that the Superbowl is already here. Superbowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13 and mark the 56th anniversary of one of the most prized championships in sports. The Big Game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Los Angelas Rams at Sofi Stadium....
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams emerged as the winner of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The team beat the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy by a score of 23-20. The Rams had been favored to beat the Bengals in the game.More from The Hollywood ReporterSuper Bowl LVI: Star Player Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged on Field After Rams VictoryKanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams' Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI WinCritic's Notebook: Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem Lead Thrilling, Nostalgic Super Bowl Halftime The game was played at Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., just outside of...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

The Ride was a RollerCoaster for Stafford, the Rams, and Bettors

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NFL
GazetteXtra

Parker stuns Middleton in Big Eight boys basketball:

JANESVILLE The Janesville Parker boys basketball team picked up its biggest victory of the season Tuesday night. The Vikings ended the game on a 11-0 run to rally for a 59-53 victory over Middleton in Big Eight Conference play. Parker (11-11, 8-9) won its second straight conference game, and in beating Middleton (14-8, 12-4), allowed...
MIDDLETON, WI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy