Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attended Super Bowl LVI with friends and fellow couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, joined Bieber, 27, and Baldwin, 25, for a double date at the football game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The couples both sported casual outfits of white tops and jeans. Jenner was all smiles as she posed for photos with Booker, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns.

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. The couple got close in a slideshow of new photos in January.

Jenner said during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021 that she prefers to keep her romances private.

"Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said.

Jenner added that keeping out of the spotlight "makes life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest."

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018.

Sean Penn, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Kanye West were among the other celebrities at Super Bowl LVI. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg performed during the halftime show.

PHOENIX, AZ
