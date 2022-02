*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My mother was the typical 1960s housewife. She cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and she cleaned the house from top to bottom every day. My mother handled the bills and the checking account. She did the laundry and ironed all of my father's clothes right down to the fresh, clean, white handkerchief that she placed in the pocket of his pants every morning before he left for work.

