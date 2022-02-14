ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Stellantis recalling nearly 20K vehicles

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is recalling nearly 20,000...

sbj.net

Hot 104.7

Ford, Lincoln, Hyundai All Recalling Vehicles

More than 200,000 vehicles sold by three different automakers are being recalled. According to Consumer Reports, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has targeted vehicles from Ford, Lincoln, and Hyundai as part of the recall. The vehicles range from 2014 to 2021 models. Ford is recalling almost 200,000 Ford Fusion...
LehighValleyLive.com

Hyundai and Kia recalls: Park outside if you have these car models

Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 485,000 vehicles, warning consumers to park their cars outside because the engine can cause the vehicle to catch fire even after the vehicles have been turned off. According to The Associated Press (AP), the recalls are the latest blow to the two Korean auto...
News 12

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 485,000 vehicles in the US due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even when stopped. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.
CARS
NBC Chicago

Kia Recalling 410K Cars, Minivans and SUVs Over Air Bags

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.
WKBN

Tesla recalls over 800,000 vehicles

Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.
KTLA

Tesla is recalling nearly 54K vehicles because ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs

Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt. Recall documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. The “rolling stop” feature allows vehicles to go through intersections with […]
TECHNOLOGY
ntvhoustonnews.com

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs￼￼

Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 U.S. vehicles with the company’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct “rolling stops” and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall...
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
hypebeast.com

Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 820,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Seatbelt Notifications

Is now forced to recall 817,000 vehicles over faulty seatbelt notifications. On Thursday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that a series of Tesla models — including the 2021-2022 Model S and X, the 2017-2022 Model 3, and the 2020-2022 Model Y — have failed to satisfy federal safety standards regarding “Occupant Crash Protection” because they would fail to notify the driver of unbuckled seatbelts when the car starts. Tesla has since acknowledged the software error, explaining that the chime would not activate only under specific circumstances and so far it has not received reports of any crashes or injuries resulting from the fault. The automaker will now fix the issue with an over-the-air software update.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
985theriver.com

Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 U.S. vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tesla Inc is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the United States because pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle if warning risk sounds are obscured, U.S. regulators said Thursday. Under increasing scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has issued 10 U.S. recalls...
CARS
WGAU

Recall alert: Tesla recalls 578K vehicles due to warning sound issue

Tesla has announced another recall of its vehicles. The electric car manufacturer has recalled more than 578,600 vehicles because pedestrians may not hear the cars if a warning sound is obscured, Reuters reported. Some 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017 through 2022 Model 3, vehicles...
CARS
cbslocal.com

Tesla Recalling Nearly 54,000 Cars

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tesla is recalling almost 54,000 cars with software that allows some models to roll through stop signs while in self-driving mode. The problem can be fixed with an over-the-air software update. Tesla claims no cars in its program have been involved in any accidents since...
CARS
eparisextra.com

Nearly 500K vehicles recalled due to fire hazard even if engine is off

Owners of these vehicles are advised to park outside and away from structures until repairs are made. Nearly 500,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard – even if the engines are turned off. Owners of these vehicles are advised to park outside and away from structures until repairs are made.
Detroit News

Stellantis recalling 19K Pacifica hybrid minivans for fire risk

Stellantis NV on Friday said it is recalling 19,808 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for fire risks, adding another model to a growing list of electrified vehicles that have the possibility of igniting. Only models from 2017 and 2018 are affected. The recall comprises an estimated 16,741 vehicles in the United...
TrendHunter.com

Near-Future Commuter Vehicles

Transportation is changing at an increasing rate that will continue to accelerate in the coming years, which is seeing designers imagine what's next with projects like the conceptual Renault Clio VI. Designed by Seungbin Kim, the vehicle is imagined for the not-so-distant future (2026) and features a four-wheeler design that...
CARS
Jalopnik

Tesla Forced To Recall Nearly 600,000 Vehicles Because Of Its Boombox Gimmick

If you ever wondered why only Tesla put external speakers on their cars, now you know why. Turns out, the company’s “Boombox” feature is a safety hazard!. The company is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the U.S. because pedestrians may not be able to hear the required-by-law Pedestrian Warning System, according to Reuters.
CARS
101.5 WPDH

Recall: Some Cars Sold in New York May Spontaneously Catch Fire

Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked. Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly half a million vehicles over fire risk, ask owners to park outside

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, 2014-2015 Tucson, 2016-2018 K900 and 2014-2016 Sportage models over concerns that a short circuit in the antilock brake system could cause an engine compartment fire. The recall specifically asks owners of affected models to park their vehicles outside until a fix has been performed.
CARS
UPI News

Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Some 16,741 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles made between 2017 and 2018 were recalled after experiencing fires. Officials are still investigating the root causes of the fires, which occurred even with the ignition off, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Owners of the...

