Stellantis recalling nearly 20K vehicles

Is now forced to recall 817,000 vehicles over faulty seatbelt notifications. On Thursday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that a series of Tesla models — including the 2021-2022 Model S and X, the 2017-2022 Model 3, and the 2020-2022 Model Y — have failed to satisfy federal safety standards regarding “Occupant Crash Protection” because they would fail to notify the driver of unbuckled seatbelts when the car starts. Tesla has since acknowledged the software error, explaining that the chime would not activate only under specific circumstances and so far it has not received reports of any crashes or injuries resulting from the fault. The automaker will now fix the issue with an over-the-air software update.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO