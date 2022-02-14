ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild art? No, it’s a radio image of the heart of our Milky Way

By Lisa Grossman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new image that looks like a trippy Eye of Sauron. Or perhaps it’s a splatter of modern art. Actually, this image is a new detailed view of the Milky Way’s chaotic center. But it’s not what you’d see with the human eye. This photo was captured in radio...

IN THIS ARTICLE
