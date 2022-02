As we enter the 2022 NFL offseason, the Los Angeles Rams are trying to put themselves in a position to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. No team has successfully defended its title since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004. Since then, it has been a different team than the previous year that has won the Super Bowl. The Salary cap has been the biggest reason that it has been so hard to go back-to-back in the NFL, but it hasn’t stopped teams from getting extremely close. The Rams are hoping to bust way past the “close” label and stamp their mark as not only Super Bowl champions, but possibly as the start of a burgeoning dynasty.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO