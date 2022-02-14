Skai Wins Microsoft Advertising Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

MultiCAD Import Capability Delivers Five Fold Increase in CAD Format Support for Industrial 3D Modeling Software. Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announces that AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, is using HOOPS Exchange to provide a powerful multicad import feature to AVEVA E3D Design that lets customers easily bring in data from multiple sources and enrich a common data model. This new feature, powered by HOOPS Exchange, provides the foundation for a sophisticated digital twin that customers can take advantage of during the lifecycle of the asset. The multicad import feature also helps drive digital transformation for enterprises with complex operational processes. As part of its mission, AEVA helps customers in industries ranging from power & utilities to oil & gas and shipbuilding with the design and engineering, operation, and optimization of their plants and other large assets.

