WATCH LIVE: DA Larry Krasner To Discuss Sentencing Of Killer In Case Of Philadelphia Art Student Kierra Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police continue their search for whoever shot a pizza delivery driver in North Philly. The driver was shot in the head and crashed into a house. He’s in critical condition. Police initially thought they were responding to a car crash. Instead, they found a delivery driver had slammed his car into a home after he was shot while driving. “I heard a pistol shot first and right after that, boom,” North Philly resident Ollie Robinson said. That boom neighbors heard was this car that crashed into the porch of Miranda Clement’s North Philadelphia home after a shooting down the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO