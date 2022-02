Over the last decade or so, Trader Joe's has gone from having a tight-knit community of shoppers to a full-blown cult-like following, and for good reason. Within a nine-month time span, the company added 15 additional locations to its impressive 552-store roster — and in the middle of a pandemic, no less (via Trader Joe's). According to ScrapeHero, 34% of those locations can be found in California, translating to 191 stores in the Golden State. Trailing (far) behind in second place is New York with a mere 32 stores. This leaves 329 (and counting) Trader Joe's stores sprinkled between the two bookend states.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO