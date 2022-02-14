Gilead Shares Updated Data From Remdesivir Study In Pediatric COVID-19 Patients
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced new data from an interim analysis of its ongoing, Phase 2/3 study of Veklury (remdesivir) in pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The data will be presented at the 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022).
- The latest data demonstrate that Veklury was generally well-tolerated among pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with a high proportion of participants showing clinical improvement and recovery.
- Overall, no new safety findings for Veklury were noted, and 85% of patients showed clinical improvement based on the clinical ordinal scale, and the recovery rate was 83% at the last assessment (N=53).
- In January, the FDA expanded the pediatric Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Veklury to include non-hospitalized pediatric patients.
- Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.52% at $61.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
