50 Years Ago: Led Zeppelin’s Bad Hair Day

By Martin Kielty
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the controversies involving Led Zeppelin during their heyday, an incident on Feb. 14, 1972, is probably one of the most unusual. The band was absolutely at the top of their game at the time, playing to sold-out crowds wherever they went in their private Boeing 720 airplane, the Starship....

