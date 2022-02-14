ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spain’s far-right Vox party demands place in Castilla y León government

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqHFS_0eDsKISM00
Teodoro García Egea Photograph: Kiko Huesca/EPA

Spain’s far-right Vox party is pushing for a place in the new regional government of Castilla y León following a snap election that has proved a tactical misstep for the ruling conservative People’s party (PP).

The PP called Sunday’s vote in the hope of securing an absolute majority after spending three years governing the region in partnership with the centre-right Citizens party.

But the move backfired. Although the PP finished first, taking 31.4% of the vote and 31 seats in the 81-seat regional parliament, it did not attract enough support to govern alone. The Spanish Socialist Workers' party (PSOE), came second with 30% of the vote and 28 seats, while Vox took third place with 17.6% and saw its seat count rise from one to 13.

The far-right grouping’s strong showing casts it in the role of kingmaker for any future PP administration. In the past it has cut deals to help the PP into office in Madrid, Andalucía and Murcia, but this time it is demanding a place in a coalition government.

“Vox has the right and the duty to form a government in Castilla y León,” Vox’s leader, Santiago Abascal, told a political rally on Sunday night.

The PP’s regional leader, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, said he would begin speaking to other parties about forming a new government in Castilla y León.

“I will speak with everyone to form a government of everyone and for everyone,” he said.

Related: Culture wars rage as depopulated Spanish region goes to polls

The national PP, however, appears less keen on a deal with Vox.

“The coalition government’s we’ve seen so far – including the national government [of the PSOE and Unidas Podemos] – haven’t been satisfactory,” said the party’s general secretary, Teodoro García Egea.

An alliance with Vox would prove uncomfortable for the PP’s national leader, Pablo Casado. Despite rounding on Vox in October 2020 – when he accused the party of practising a politics based on “fear, anger, resentment and revenge” – Casado has dragged the PP further to the right to stop voters abandoning the party in favour of Vox.

The results in Castilla y León will also give the PP pause for thought as it reflects on its strategy in both the looming regional election in Andalucía and next year’s general election.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Casado
Person
Teodoro García Egea
Person
Santiago Abascal
SFGate

Costa Rica's governing party nearly 'erased' by election

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica’s Citizens’ Action Party broke 60 years of bipartisan rule in 2014, but after two terms in power it was practically erased from the country’s political map in national elections. Outgoing President Carlos Alvarado’s party got less than 1%...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govern#Snap Election#Vox Party#People S Party#Citizens#Psoe#Pp#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Guardian

Werner Grossmann obituary

“I am completely at peace with myself” – so announced Werner Grossmann, who served as the last head of East Germany’s foreign intelligence service, the HVA, for four years from 1986. When challenged after German reunification in 1990, Grossmann, who has died aged 92, claimed his life had been dedicated to helping prevent the outbreak of another world war.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

152K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy