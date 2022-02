Airing on VH-1 on February 7 and 14, Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is two-part series that celebrates Africa and Black Identity through the lens of cast-member DNA Reveals, history, music, craftsmanship, style and cuisine. The show unites Remy Ma, Papoose, Tokyo Vanity and dozens of cast members from both shows as they learn where they’re from in Africa using DNA and get INKED with a specially-curated designed touting their African tribes.

