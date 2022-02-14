ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Canada women's ice hockey routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game

Cover picture for the articleIt makes no difference to Marie-Philip Poulin who the Canadians face for the Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday. Whether it’s yet another showdown against the United States or Finland, all that mattered to Canada’s captain was that her dynamically offensive team earned its way to the championship game...

