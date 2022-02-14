ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsches teases headlights for LMDh prototype

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche’s forthcoming LMDh, which it will race in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class and the FIA World Endurance Championship in association with Team Penske, is in its early phases of testing in preparation for its 2023 debut, and Porsche...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

This Is the Cheapest Porsche You Can Buy In 2022, Is It Worth It?

Porsche is one of the world’s most famous makers of sports cars. They are known for high-tech engineering and high levels of performance. When we think about Porsche, most of us think of the 911 and its variants. The headline-makers, like the GT3, GT3 RS, and GT2 RS, are all about big numbers. Big horsepower, big performance, big speed, and a big price tag.
CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe heads to auction

Before it was wiped out in the Great Depression, Duesenberg was one of the greatest American automakers. This 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe scheduled to be auctioned off by Mecum this March shows how the company achieved its stellar reputation. Much of that reputation was built on engines...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW M8 Arrives With More Performance And Luxury

Revised for 2023, the BMW M8 has served as the brand's halo performance car for the last few years. The new year ushers in a host of updates, including a new 12.3-inch central display, more exterior colors, and the deletion of the regular M8 models - it's now available exclusively as the 617-horsepower Competition.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Porsches#Teases#Headlights#Vehicles#Imsa#Team Penske#Multimatic#Taycan
AutoExpress

New Porsche 911 facelift spied ahead of 2023 reveal

Porsche will update the current 911 in 2023, with a subtle restyle, chassis tweaks and potentially a more advanced, fully digitised cabin. Our spy photographers have spotted the facelifted car (codenamed 992.2) in off-road Safari trim, with an increased ride height and plastic body cladding. Aside from these Safari-specific details, it's clear that the revised Mercedes-AMG GT rival will receive mild design tweaks over the outgoing car.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Z4 With M3 E92 Engine Looks Like The Z8 Coupe That Never Was

No Z8 has been hurt during the making of this film. Now that that’s settled, what exactly is this retro-flavored coupe? It started out as a BMW Z4 before engineering brothers Willem and Kaess Smit decided to create a hybrid. No, not the hybrid you are probably thinking of right now. The design takes after the 507’s modern-day equivalent, but every body panel is custom-made from carbon fiber.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 917 Racer Started Life As A VW Beetle

Those with absolutely no car knowledge can be forgiven when mixing up a classic Porsche 911 and a classic Volkswagen Beetle, but their modern interpretations couldn't be further apart. Back when these cars were just starting out, they were basically the same thing, but over the years, the Beetle remained a humble commuter whereas the 911 is now one of the best sports cars in the world. We've seen many a car builder using the VW Beetle as a platform for interesting kit car builds, and many have used the Beetle to create Porsche 356 tributes, but this creation has taken things a step too far.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1965 Porsche 356 Sports German History With Well Kept Body

This car is one of the coolest pieces of German automotive history to ever hit the Porsche test track and now it could be yours!. Porsche has made a big name for itself over the last 90 years for producing some of the world's fastest German sports cars ever to hit the European sales floor. These tiny vehicles boasted potent yet small, four-cylinder engines whose reputation for speed made the cars the perfect choice for any hot-blooded driver ready for some action. But, of course, to drive one of these cars, you had to be prepared for the ride of your lifetime, and that came in the form of a short wheelbase, lightweight body, and your choice of coupe or roadster body types. This particular vehicle was an iconic car for its day because of the sleek Porsche style that still stands out to this day. So what car is so incredible that it deserves the title of the best Porsche representative from the mid-1960s?
CARS
KRMG

'Swan song': How automakers are saying goodbye to internal combustion engines

(NEW YORK) — Walk into a Lamborghini dealership and brace yourself for the bad news. The wait time for the new Huracan STO supercar, a track weapon with a conspicuous carbon-fiber wing, air ducts and shark fin, is at least a year. Same goes for the Italian marque's brawny Urus sport utility vehicle. The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the automaker's last supercar with a naturally aspirated V-12 engine, sold out instantly when it was revealed last July.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024

Lamborghini motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna has revealed that the board will make a call on a car that would use the same Multimatic-built chassis spine and twin-turbo V8 as the LMDhs under development by Volkswagen group sister marques Porsche and Audi "within weeks, not months". "If we take the decision...
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Porsche Panamera

The 2022 Porsche Panamera weds stellar performance with executive realness; it’s one of the best cars to buy, period. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche Panamera? What does it compare to?. The Panamera hatchback—yes, it’s not a sedan—is unlike any other vehicle of its kind, thanks to...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 spy shots: Mid-cycle update in the works

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been spotted testing an updated version of the GLE 63. The current Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition should be given a mid-cycle update shortly. We should see the updated range arrive in 2023 as 2024 models. Prototypes...
HOME & GARDEN
Maxim

This Wild ‘Baja Prototype’ Porsche Is The Ultimate Off-Road 911

“The most capable purpose-built luxury off-road 911 possible” can now be yours. Luxury and rally-worthy off-road readiness are seldom both present in the same car, but this bonkers 1991 Porsche 911 “Baja Prototype” for sale on Collecting Cars was custom built with just that unusual combination of traits in mind.
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche 928 GT | Spotted

There's a bit of me that still harbours resentment for the Porsche 928. It's the car that was designed to replace the 911, after all, and I've always struggled to forgive it for that. It's a bit like the liquid-metal T-1000 in Terminator 2, sent back to beat up the T-800. The T-1000 was newer and better in every way compared with Arnie, but that didn't stop us rooting for the original because it had developed a soul. And an Austrian accent.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy