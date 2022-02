ST PAUL, Oregon — A memorial and procession were held for fallen volunteer firefighter Austin Smith, who died fighting a barn fire in rural Marion County on Feb. 3. Just after 4 a.m., firefighters were sent to a large barn fire on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near McKay Road NE in St. Paul. Shortly after firefighters arrived, there was an explosion and Smith was severely injured. He was flown out to a hospital via Life Flight but died of his injuries.

SAINT PAUL, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO