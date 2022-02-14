Feder: Board stalemate imperils Chicago Reader

STATE OF ILLINOIS UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COUNTY OF DU PAGE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT First Commerce, LLC, as servicing agent for First Commerce of America, LLC Plaintiff vs Maria Garcia, Jose Alfaro, American Chartered Bank, Unknown Owners and Non-Record Claimants Defendants Case No 2022FC000056 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE DEFENDANT PUBLICATION NOTICE The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed, notice is hereby given to you. Defendant(s) in the above entitled suit, that the said suit has been commenced in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court of DuPage County, Illinois, by the Plaintiff(s) against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain Mortgage conveying the premises described as follow, to-wit: LOT 22 IN BLOCK 7 AND½OF THE VACA TED ADJOINING STREET ON THE NORTH, IN ALTA VISTA GARDENS, BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE EAST½OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTIONS 9, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 9, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JUNE 8, 1927, AS DOCUMENT 237267, IN DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. Common address: 601 Lincoln Avenue, West Chicago, Illinois 60185-3235 P.I.N.: 04-09-310-001 and which said Mortgage was made by Maria L. Garcia and Jose Alfaro Mortgagor( s ), to Original Mortgagee: American Chartered Bank (Assignee: First Commerce of America, LLC) as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of DuPage County, Illinois as document number R2007-029698 And for such other relief prayed; that summons was duly issued out of the said Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court against you as provided by law, and that the said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, UNLESS YOU, the said defendant(s), file your answer to the complaint in this case or otherwise file your appearance in the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois, on or before MARCH 18, 2022, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a decree entered in accordance with the prayer of said complaint. You are further advised that the time in which the subject real estate may be redeemed from foreclosure, pursuant to law, commences to run with the first date of publication of this notice. DATED 02/09/2022 CANDICE ADAMS, CLERK OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT HUCK BOUMA 1755 S NAPERVILLE ROAD, SUITE 200 WHEATON IL 60189 630-344-1152 TCHRISTENSEN@HUCKBOUMA.COM 6212-920981 (4577790) , posted 02/16/2022.

