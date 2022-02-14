ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feder: Board stalemate imperils Chicago Reader

By Robert Feder
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalemate among board members of the Chicago Reader threatens to derail its move to a nonprofit business model and undermine the editorial independence of the alternative biweekly after more than 50 years. It...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Feder: Illini Media honors 20 legends

The late Chicago journalist and author Nelson Algren leads the list of luminaries who'll be inducted this year in the Illini Media Hall of Fame at their alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Also among the 20 honorees announced Tuesday are MeTV-FM program director Rick O'Dell, Crain's Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Cultivate BHE Appoints Brent Arnold Chief Executive Officer

Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education (Cultivate BHE) announces the appointment of Brent Arnold as Chief Executive Officer effective February 14, 2022. Brent is an accomplished leader with over 32 years of experience in various healthcare settings. Most recently, Brent served as the Chief Executive Officer for Vein Clinics of America, a leading provider of treatments for chronic venous insufficiency.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

STATE OF ILLINOIS UNITED STATE...

STATE OF ILLINOIS UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COUNTY OF DU PAGE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT First Commerce, LLC, as servicing agent for First Commerce of America, LLC Plaintiff vs Maria Garcia, Jose Alfaro, American Chartered Bank, Unknown Owners and Non-Record Claimants Defendants Case No 2022FC000056 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE DEFENDANT PUBLICATION NOTICE The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed, notice is hereby given to you. Defendant(s) in the above entitled suit, that the said suit has been commenced in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court of DuPage County, Illinois, by the Plaintiff(s) against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain Mortgage conveying the premises described as follow, to-wit: LOT 22 IN BLOCK 7 AND½OF THE VACA TED ADJOINING STREET ON THE NORTH, IN ALTA VISTA GARDENS, BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE EAST½OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTIONS 9, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 9, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JUNE 8, 1927, AS DOCUMENT 237267, IN DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. Common address: 601 Lincoln Avenue, West Chicago, Illinois 60185-3235 P.I.N.: 04-09-310-001 and which said Mortgage was made by Maria L. Garcia and Jose Alfaro Mortgagor( s ), to Original Mortgagee: American Chartered Bank (Assignee: First Commerce of America, LLC) as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of DuPage County, Illinois as document number R2007-029698 And for such other relief prayed; that summons was duly issued out of the said Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court against you as provided by law, and that the said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, UNLESS YOU, the said defendant(s), file your answer to the complaint in this case or otherwise file your appearance in the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois, on or before MARCH 18, 2022, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a decree entered in accordance with the prayer of said complaint. You are further advised that the time in which the subject real estate may be redeemed from foreclosure, pursuant to law, commences to run with the first date of publication of this notice. DATED 02/09/2022 CANDICE ADAMS, CLERK OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT HUCK BOUMA 1755 S NAPERVILLE ROAD, SUITE 200 WHEATON IL 60189 630-344-1152 TCHRISTENSEN@HUCKBOUMA.COM 6212-920981 (4577790) , posted 02/16/2022.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NI...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS IN RE THE ADOPTION OF: JA'BRIELLE FATEEAH MCCAULEY A Minor General No.: 21 AD 52 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO YOU, Respondent CRAIG D. MCCAULEY, and any and all other unknown mothers and/or fathers, that a lawsuit entitled as above has been commenced and is now pending wherein, Petitioners SHAMEKA D. DAWSON and JOHNNY A. ROBINSON, seek the adoption of the minor child, JA'BRIELLE FATEEAH MCCAULEY, born October 3, 2016, and for other relief. NOW THEREFORE, unless you file your response or otherwise make your appearance in said action in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit, Lake County, Illinois, Robert J. Depke Juvenile Justice Complex, 24647 North Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061, on or before March 18, 2022, default may be entered against you at any time after that day. Attorneys for Petitioners: Mark L. Shaw (6198478) Jennifer C. Neubauer (6182592) SHAW LAW LTD. 33 North County Street; Suite 300 Waukegan, Illinois 60085 (T): (847) 244-4696 (F): (847) 244-4673 (E): mlshaw@shawlawltd.com (E): jcneubauer@gmail.com Published in Daily Herald Feb 16,23, Mar 2,2022 4578031 , posted 02/16/2022.
VERNON HILLS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Daily Herald

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year. On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista. On this date:. In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
148K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy