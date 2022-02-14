Five Matrix Characters That Deserve an Origin Story

Plenty of people are falling all over themselves to proclaim how good and how provocative the movie Kimi is, so it’s fair to say that a dissenting voice is bound to get ignored or shouted down at this time. But all in all, this movie wasn’t terrible, but neither was it something that is bound to be seen as anything other than a realistic tale of a woman that came close to being entirely unlikable. Even saying something like this might invoke the irritation and possible anger of those that might say that a lack of understanding is the reason why anyone would think that this movie was anything other than great. The truth is that Kimi, which is about a conspiracy in which the main character finds herself after listening to a disturbing stream, presents a tale about a woman that is tough to like and even root for, but villains that are almost cartoonish and inept to the point of deserving the end they receive. In other words, this movie was meant to be smart, was meant to convey the plight of a broken woman that is seeking to do the right thing, and what it comes off as is a story about a rather difficult woman who has reason to be closed off, but is still at fault for her cold and abrupt approach to life and those she interacts with.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO