ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Five Matrix Characters That Deserve an Origin Story

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not much doubt that Matrix Resurrections has been a point of contention for a lot of people that were excited to see it and those that felt that it wasn’t needed, but while that argument is still ongoing, one idea that a few people might have been kicking around is...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Sound Editors on Deciding How Much Homage to Pay to Original Film

The Wachowskis’ 1999 sci-fi classic The Matrix won four Academy Awards, including for its sound and sound effects editing. Two decades later, its Oscar-winning supervising sound editor and designer Dane A. Davis returned for the Lana Wachowski-helmed The Matrix Resurrections. A key question for Davis was how much to pay homage to the original. “That was my very first discussion with Lana after I read the script,” Davis admits of the story, which again follows Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, traveling between a simulation masquerading as reality and the real world. “We start from the assumption that there has to be...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Raised by Wolves: “Good Creatures” Recap

It’s hard to say that Raised by Wolves is still worth it at this point, but the story is still moving forward in a manner that a lot of people appear to like. There were several moments in this current episode that were enjoyable since it’s becoming easier to understand and actually appreciate Marcus, while Father has become a bit stronger by the end. Spoilers are on the way just to be clear since there are likely several people that haven’t watched it yet. Building off of the last episode, Mother/Lamia is still firmly convinced that she needs to kill the flying serpent that has been accused of killing several atheists by pushing them into the acidic sea while still inside of the exploration vehicles. Marcus, on the other hand, who is actively seeking to rebuild the faith by drawing more people to Sol, has come to think that the monster might actually be part of the prophecy. Having watched every episode at this point it still feels as though things are kind of vague, even if the world-building has been somewhat impressive.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Lessons on Love That We Realized from Re-watching The Vampire Diaries

Not all teen dramas are shallow and superficial in nature. Even though most storylines follow teeny-bopper romances, there are still a couple that stand out. Take for example the supernatural drama, The Vampire Diaries. During the past 8 seasons of the series, viewers have been taken on an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with different twist and turns. We have basically had our heartstrings tugged followed by our hearts being ripped out (pun intended!) time and again. The series also took character development to a whole different level. There have been so many key characters who had to go through intense transformations for the duration of the show. This worked well, as it created characters that were real and relatable, and led to events that viewers could reflect on. Here are five lessons on love that we realized from re-watching the famed series:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix Resurrections#Persephone
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Kimi

Plenty of people are falling all over themselves to proclaim how good and how provocative the movie Kimi is, so it’s fair to say that a dissenting voice is bound to get ignored or shouted down at this time. But all in all, this movie wasn’t terrible, but neither was it something that is bound to be seen as anything other than a realistic tale of a woman that came close to being entirely unlikable. Even saying something like this might invoke the irritation and possible anger of those that might say that a lack of understanding is the reason why anyone would think that this movie was anything other than great. The truth is that Kimi, which is about a conspiracy in which the main character finds herself after listening to a disturbing stream, presents a tale about a woman that is tough to like and even root for, but villains that are almost cartoonish and inept to the point of deserving the end they receive. In other words, this movie was meant to be smart, was meant to convey the plight of a broken woman that is seeking to do the right thing, and what it comes off as is a story about a rather difficult woman who has reason to be closed off, but is still at fault for her cold and abrupt approach to life and those she interacts with.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is The Pilot For All Of Us Are Dead Worth Watching?

Is All of Us Are Dead the next Walking Dead? In truth, I have no idea as I’ve never actually sat down and watched the long-running zombie series, but there’s strong potential for All of Us Are Dead if the remaining season one episodes is just as character-driven and action-packed as the very first episode. What is the series about? It’s a South Korean coming-of-age story in the midst of a wild zombie apocalypse involving a bunch of teens. Coming-of-age story means eye-rolling teen drama such as love triangles, bullying, and all the television stuff that’s typically found when the focus is on adolescence. Believe it or not, the teenage drama isn’t as bad as it sounds and there are so many interesting stories and dynamics at play during the pilot. I will say this though, if you’re looking for a completely fresh and new take on the zombie genre then you’ll be highly disappointed.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Parody Films Barely Exist Anymore

Parody movies are nearly extinct these days. Don’t get me wrong, the genre as a whole will never be dead. We’re getting something here and there, but the demand for these types of movies is simply faded away. While Airplane! is far from the first film to make a parody feature, the comedy that mocks disaster movies made the genre a hot commodity. Then more movies like Caddyshack, Leonard Part 6 (I know this is terrible, but it still highlights my point), The Naked Gun, and Lethal Weapon popped up. As you can see, the genre had some clunkers but as a whole had more winners that resonated with the mainstream audience. During the early years, the genre transitioned over nicely, with films such as the Edgar Wright trilogy of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and At World’s End was notably a highlight, though Scary Movie was easily the most popular parody film during that time period.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Original Story for Encanto Was Way Different

Since its release in 2021, Encanto has taken the world by storm. Some people are even calling it the best Disney movie ever. The film centers around a young girl named Mirabel Madrigal who comes from a family where everybody has special powers except for her. However, when the family’s magic is threatened, she is the only person who can save it. The story has been applauded by people all over the world and the film has been enjoyed by people of all ages. What many of those people don’t realize, however, is that the Encanto they know and love almost went a little differently. Originally, the story in the film wasn’t exactly like the one everyone has come to enjoy. Keep reading to find out more about how the story in Encanto changed during development.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2: Why Dante Was One Of The Most Exciting Characters On The Power Series

If you’ve already seen Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale then you know that Dante, known on the streets as Mecca portrayed by Daniel Sunjata finally kicked the metaphoric bucket. As Season 2 heightened, Mecca became a major power player when his deceptive nature was revealed and we found out his true motive. We met Mecca on Episode 2. He conveniently appeared in New York when the Tejadas were in desperate need of a new supplier. From the very beginning, Mecca positioned himself as a big bad wolf that was not to be reckoned with. Dante was quite impactful on Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 because his character was highly unpredictable providing the shock value that we needed to help keep us invested in the storyline. The most shocking blow was delivered on Episode 9 when Davis informed Tariq that Dante was one of the top informants for the government. Who would have known that the deadly “drug lord” was a snitch?
TV SERIES
Washington Post

Disney needs to work on the heart of the story, not just the color of the characters

Regarding the Jan. 27 Style article “Dinklage slams plan to remake ‘backward story about 7 dwarfs living in a cave’”: In recent years, the remakes of Disney’s fairy-tale movies have become more present, but with every addition, the pitfalls grow more obvious. Disney seems to be focused only on changing the outer appearance of these movies, not making an effort to change the story; that was the reason the movies felt outdated in the first place.
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “1883” new episodes of the “Yellowstone” origin story

Watch all-new episodes of 1883 every Sunday. Stream this intense prequel series to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone for free with a Paramount+ subscription (try it free). Sam Elliot stars alongside country music sensations Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to explore the Dutton family’s tumultuous migration through the Great Plains. A prequel to the popular drama series Yellowstone, 1883 follows their rugged and dangerous path through America’s wild west, chronicling the harrowing expedition as these Yellowstone ancestors push forward through an untamed landscape. The series highlights the family’s history—showcasing a clan determined to escape poverty, reach Montana, and achieve the elusive American Dream.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

A Tragic Finding Nemo Theory about Marlin

Upon its release in 2003, Finding Nemo quickly became one of the most popular movies of the year. With a star-studded cast of voice actors and a heartwarming story, it was easy why so many people fell in love with the movie. But while Nemo may have been the star of the film, his father, Marlin, is also an unforgettable character. Like Nemo, Marlin’s life was marked by tragedy. His wife and all of their eggs (with the exception of Nemo) were killed which resulted in him being very overprotective when it came to Nemo. While Marlin’s story may seem pretty cut and dry on the surface, one fan has come up with a theory that will probably rock your world. After seeing what this person has to say, you may not ever be able to look at Finding Nemo the same way again. Let’s talk about a fan theory that makes Marlin’s story even sadder.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The New Firestarter Trailer Looks Intense

If there was any fault to be had in the original attempt at creating a live-action adaptation of Firestarter, it was that the technology simply wasn’t there yet since back in those days the story was still fun to watch, but the overall effects left a bit to be desired. One big hope is that in the new, upgraded version that’s going to be headed to theaters eventually, the acting will match the effects. From the trailer, it appears as though this might actually happen, but one has to be careful what they believe about a movie from the trailer since as it’s been proven time and time again, the best parts of the movie can be shown in the trailer, and far too often this is what happens. Taking a look at this trailer however it’s not too difficult to think that the acting will be solid and the movie will follow along, or vice versa, since it would appear that the original story is being kept to as much as possible. This was the case with It when it came out as well, at least in part, and the unfortunate end is what became of it. In this case, Charlie’s story does not have a perfect ending, especially since there’s no way to know what this remake will offer.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy