Lynn Tolliver

News Bites for February 14... ...“Worst To First: The True Story Of Z100 New York” hit No. 2 on the iTunes Top Documentaries chart on its opening weekend. The documentary tells the tale of Scott Shannon taking the fledgling radio station to the top of the New York radio ratings in just 74 days in 1983. Created by Shannon and current “Z100” morning host Elvis Duran, the film made its premiere Friday, Feb 11 on Video On Demand (VOD) platforms, including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu and Microsoft. The one-hour documentary is also available on cable outlets Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Frontier and DirectTV. “I’m blown away by the support our little documentary has gotten and am immensely grateful,” Duran said in a press release. Added Shannon: “I can’t believe it. This thing has really turned into something!” Described as “fun, chaotic and aspirational,” the film features Shannon, Duran and other Hall of Fame radio personalities as well as industry legends like Clive Davis, Don Ienner, Tom Poleman and Patty Steele, along with artists whose careers were launched during the early days of “Z100.” A two-minute trailer can be viewed here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO