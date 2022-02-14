ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Tolliver

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Cleveland programmer and host Lynn Tolliver passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13. Tolliver. Tolliver was...

Cleveland radio legend Lynn Tolliver dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Longtime Cleveland radio personality Lynn Tolliver died Sunday after battling undisclosed medical problems. Born Orrin Lynn Tolliver, Jr., he was credited with putting WZAK Radio on the map in the 1980s and worked at the station until the early 2000s. While at WZAK, he hosted the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tommy “Kahikina” Ching

Pacific Media Group ethnic KAPA (100.3) Hilo, HI names Tommy “Kahikina” Ching afternoon host. Ching is Hawaii radio veteran who helped launch KAPA more than 20 years ago. “Listeners will enjoy exactly what the name of the show describes,” PD Jaz Yglesias said in a release. “‘The Pau Hana Party,’ is just that: a party to celebrate the end of the workday.
HILO, HI
Fish Calloway

Fish Calloway joins Mid-West Family Broadcasting country “Q106” WWQM Madison for mornings. Calloway was most recently with Townsquare media hot AC “Mix 95.7” WLHT Grand Rapids, where he hosted mornings with Connie Kellie, who passed away in January 2021. The two previously hosted mornings at WWQM rhythmic CHR sister “93.1 Jamz” WJQM.
Parks Stamper

Parks Stamper is stepping down from Salem Media Group contemporary Christian “104.7 The Fish” WFSH Atlanta after 21 years of hosting middays. Her final midday shift at the station will be Friday, Feb. 25. Stamper will continue as a part-time host at the station. “We wish Parks the...
ATLANTA, GA
Benji McPhail

Benji McPhail is named PD of North Texas Broadcasting adult alternative KKXT Dallas (91.7). McPhail previously served as PD of Community Radio for Northern Colorado adult alternative “105.5 The Colorado Sound” KJAC Ft. Collins. “We are delighted to welcome Benji to lead KXT as Program Director,” Chief Operations...
DALLAS, TX
Duane Shannon and Abby Summers

Married morning duo Duane Shannon and Abby Summers exit Cumulus Media country “Kix 106” WGKX Memphis. Shannon, who also served as PD until 2020, and Summers have been with “Kix 106” for eleven years, coming to the station after hosting mornings at country sister WOGT Chattanooga (107.9).
Kayla Thomas

Kayla Thomas joins iHeartMedia CHR “102.7 Kiss FM” KIIS Los Angeles for late nights and weekends. Thomas, who last month exited her dual role as night host at Townsquare Media CHR WPST Trenton, NJ (94.5) and host of the Compass Media Networks-syndicated “PopCrush Nights,” will host 11pm-2am Monday-Thursday, 2-6pm Saturdays and 12-4pm Sundays at KIIS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bryce Segall

Bryce Segall exits Audacy, where he served as Regional Brand Manager, Alternative Programming, and overnight hostfor the company’s modern rock stations, based at “Alt 92.3” WNYL New York. Segall had been with WNYL for four years, where he also served as MD. He joined from modern rock sister station “107.7 The End” KNDD Seattle.
Barry Morgan

Barry Morgan, Station Manager at Laurel Media country “97.5 The Hound” WDDH Saint Marys, PA, died Friday in a Pittsburgh hospital at age 70. Morgan also was a sports broadcaster in the region for more than 30 years. “We lost a legend,” reads a tribute to Morgan on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Bites: ‘Spread the Love,’ Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, Infinite Dial, Veritonic, KDNA.

News Bites for February 9... ...Cox Media Group classic rock “103.3 The Eagle” KJSR Tulsa launches its “Spread the Love” campaign to collect peanut butter and jelly for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Donations are collected on location at the local Walmart and monetary donations are being accepted online. Everyone who donates can write a love note that will be read on-air on Valentine’s Day. “There’s no better cause than feeding hungry kids in our own backyard, and we’re proud to work with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on this project each year,” OM/Director of Branding & Programming Kim Dallow said. “We’re excited to include Valentine’s Day shoutouts for donors, in hopes of adding a little extra fun to the campaign.”
WALMART
Scott Rusk

Scott Rusk is named APD/afternoon host at Morgan Murphy Media rock KHTQ Spokane, WA (94.5). Rusk, who will join the station on March 1, succeeds Scott Steele, who was elevated to PD/morning host earlier this month. "Scott has an impressive resume of radio broadcasting and production experience, steeped in the...
SPOKANE, WA
Todd Lyons

Todd Lyons is named PD/morning host at Stephens Media Group classic rock “105.7 The Hawk” KRSE Yakima, WA. Lyons has been in the Yakima market since 1989. “I’m beyond excited to begin a new chapter in my career,” Lyons said in a release. “Even better, I’ll continue doing radio in Yakima.”
YAKIMA, WA
Princess Stormm

Princess Stormm moves from evenings to afternoons at Audacy hip-hop/R&B “Hot 104” WHHL St. Louis. Joining the station for evenings is “The Bomb Don DJ Raymond.”. “We are looking to build on the momentum we have already established on Hot 104.1 and introduce this new weekday lineup,” Senior VP/Market Manager Becky Domyan said in a release. “Our tremendous team is excited about the opportunity to grow and take our station to the next level.”
The Beer Guys Partner With Dickey Broadcasting.

Beer Guys Radio, the podcast and syndicated radio show created by Tim Dennis and Brian Hewitt, has struck up a partnership with The Podcast Park, the podcast platform created by Dickey Broadcasting’s Atlanta radio stations sports “The Fan” WCNN (680/93.7)and talk “Xtra” WFOM (1230/106.3). Under the alliance, The Podcast Park will handle distribution and ad sales for Beer Guys Radio. The podcast will also get on-air plugs and Beer Guys Radio will also be cross-promoted on other shows on The Podcast Park.
BUSINESS
Nikki Hilton

Nikki Hilton is named Senior VP of Sales for iHeartMedia Spokane. Hilton transfers from the company’s Harrisburg, PA cluster, where she served as Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Nikki is a rising star in our company,” Area President Steve Darnell said in a release. “She’s got a winning attitude, great...
SPOKANE, WA
Pittman, Field To Tackle ‘Transforming Radio’ In NAB Show Session.

The heads of radio’s two largest companies will sit down with new National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt to talk about how they transformed their business with an eye to the future at the NAB Show in April. In a session entitled “Transforming Radio in the Audio Renaissance,” iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman and Audacy’s David Field will discuss the evolution of radio, embracing change from the top and building a future-focused culture, according to a NAB press release.
ECONOMY
News Bites: ‘Worst To First,’ iHeart Central Florida, RJ Curtis, Casey Kasem, ‘Therapy Thursdays.’

News Bites for February 14... ...“Worst To First: The True Story Of Z100 New York” hit No. 2 on the iTunes Top Documentaries chart on its opening weekend. The documentary tells the tale of Scott Shannon taking the fledgling radio station to the top of the New York radio ratings in just 74 days in 1983. Created by Shannon and current “Z100” morning host Elvis Duran, the film made its premiere Friday, Feb 11 on Video On Demand (VOD) platforms, including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu and Microsoft. The one-hour documentary is also available on cable outlets Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Frontier and DirectTV. “I’m blown away by the support our little documentary has gotten and am immensely grateful,” Duran said in a press release. Added Shannon: “I can’t believe it. This thing has really turned into something!” Described as “fun, chaotic and aspirational,” the film features Shannon, Duran and other Hall of Fame radio personalities as well as industry legends like Clive Davis, Don Ienner, Tom Poleman and Patty Steele, along with artists whose careers were launched during the early days of “Z100.” A two-minute trailer can be viewed here.
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Gets Behind Super Bowl LVI’s Halftime Acts.

Radio stations outside of Los Angeles and Cincinnati looking to tie into Super Bowl LVI took to the air with Super Block Party weekends, Super-related countdowns, and hosted Big Game viewing parties this past weekend. With the halftime show featuring popular music acts since the 90s an obvious radio tie-in...
NFL

