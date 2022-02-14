ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin in principle approves Russia's reply to West on security guarantees -RIA

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfjd0_0eDsI9We00

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry's responses to the West on security guarantees that Moscow is seeking, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

It said Russian diplomats were finalising the text of the responses.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier suggested to Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ukraine: What does Putin want with it and what happens if he invades?

On Friday, U.S. officials warned any U.S. citizen in Ukraine that they should evacuate as soon as possible because intelligence information suggested that an invasion of the country by Russia was imminent. According to State Department officials, the White House believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and announced...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ria#Russian#The Foreign Ministry#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy