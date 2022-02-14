ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown man found dead in home after 12-hour standoff with police

By Isabella Colello
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was found dead inside a Watertown residence over the weekend following a standoff with police.

According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant, on February 11 around 10:37 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that a 40-year-old man displayed a knife against her at a home located on 339 North California Avenue in Watertown.

The woman confirmed to police that she had safely escaped the residence with two children, however, the man still remained in the house.

Lieutenant Donoghue And Officer Shane Ryan, who is a crisis officer for the WPD immediately responded to the home, with several other patrol officers.

Donoghue said that officers then began negotiations with the man inside the home shortly after 11 p.m. by text message and the Watertown Police Department Special Response Team was called to assist. Assistance was also provided from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The team then surrounded the house’s perimeter and negotiations with the man continued into the early morning hours on Saturday, February 12. But Donoghue confirmed that the man eventually stopped responding via text.

Around 6 a.m. on February 12, as the standoff continued and Watertown Police began to grow tired, assistance was requested from the New York State Police, who responded with its Special Operations Response Team. The team brought in fresh negotiators and eventually relieved all Watertown officers.

Later that morning communications with the man still were silent and NYSP SORT used special tools to ensure the house was safe before Troopers entered.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. on February 12, the 40-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.

“This was not the outcome that we wanted,” Detective Donoghue told ABC50 in a phone call on Monday morning.

Although negotiations were taken over by New York State Police, after the man was found deceased, Watertown Police then regained responsibility for the case which remains under investigation.

A cause of death and identity has not been released.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on this incident as they are released.

