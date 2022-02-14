ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hackensack Lion Larson receives award

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHackensack Lions recently gathered for dinner and some game time, and also gave...

www.walkermn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Lowville teacher receives award

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville teacher has been recognized as one of the best. During a surprise ceremony at the school Monday, agricultural teacher and FFA advisor Melvin Phelps was presented a $500 check and plaque in front of his colleagues and students who nominated him for the Golden Owl Award. While not receiving the top prize, Phelps was one out of only 11 people in the state up for the award.
LOWVILLE, NY
El Campo Leader-News

St. Philip student receives distinguished award

St. Philip Catholic School proudly announces our 2022 Distinguished Graduate, Mr. Gerald Ripple. The Distinguished Graduate award is given annually to a graduate of St. Philip Catholic School who exemplifies what it means “To Know, Love, and Serve God and Others.” Which is the mission that we all hope to live.
EL CAMPO, TX
powderriverexaminer.com

Emmons-Stoddard Receives Award

Julie Emmons-Stoddard of Broadus was the recipient of the Miles City Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Distinguished Service Award for Dedication to the Economic Development of the Miles City Area. Julie works with the Southeastern Montana Development Corporation as well as with Powder River County to obtain grants and other funding to help out our area. Former Broadus resident Betty Vail was also honored with the Individual of the Year Award from the Miles City Chamber of Commerce, during an award ceremony at the Range Riders Museum last week. (Photo courtesy SEMDC)
MILES CITY, MT
Addison Independent

Middlebury firefighters receive awards

MIDDLEBURY — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Middlebury Fire Department and Battell Hose Company cancelled their jointly-held annual awards dinner, which is normally held in December. Instead, they recognized the contributions of their members at their monthly business meeting on Dec. 8, 2021. Retired Captain David Broughton...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
stocktonsentinel.com

Hagemans receive Bankers Award

KAREN MCMULLEN HAGEMAN AND PAT HAGEMAN were presented with the 2021 Kansas Bankers Association award at the Rooks County Soil Conservation Annual Meeting on Monday, February 7, at Plainville. (Photo Courtesy of Kyleigh Stice, Rooks County Program Techinician)
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
KFVS12

Cape Veterans Home receives award

Like tow truck companies, auto repair shops have also been busy the last few days. In this week's Future Farmer Friday, Brooke Buckner introduces us to one Heartland FFA member who isn't afraid to try new things. Health issues caused by winter weather. Updated: 6 hours ago. One health practitioner...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Trail volunteers receive national award

A group of local volunteers has earned a national award for its work to improve trails in the region. The Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition was recently named the winner of the Restoration Partner Award. This award is for the Eastern Region of the USDA Forest Service, according to a press...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
warrenrecord.com

Assistant editor receives community award

On behalf of the Davis, Alston, and Hayes families, friends and associates of these families and on behalf of the citizens of Warren County, we would like to recognize Luci Weldon, assistant editor of The Warren Record, for decades of superior service to all citizens of Warren County with a Chatoyant Art Glass Award. This award was chosen under the influence of an element of the office swag, which states that “sixty-nine percent of employees say they would work harder if they were better recognized.” It was chosen to recognize that Ms. Weldon has been a 100 percent top-notch performer for decades. Our only disappointment is that we took so long to openly recognize the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thevindicator.com

Local Heroes receive Lifesaver Awards

At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Carl Pickett presented the prestigious Lifesaver Award to LFD Chief Brian Hurst, ESD7 Chief Nicholas Nelson, LPD Officer Jacob Cantu and LPD Officer Kyle Cornelius for actions above and beyond their duty in rescuing Jackie Freeman from her burning home on January 20th. The victim’s brother, Wesley Freeman, also received the award for assisting the rescue but was not able to attend the presentation. The Vindicator | Kim Marlow.
POLITICS
thecastrocountynews.com

Acker receives Superior Service Award

Castro County AgrLife Extension agent Felice Acker, CEA Family and Community Health, was honored with an award this past Friday. Faculty and staff of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, gathered from across the state, received the agency’s Superior Service Award during a ceremony Jan. 28 in Bryan-College Station.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
swiowanewssource.com

Winston receives Hall of Fame award

CASS COUNTY – Wynn Winston was surprised during the Cass County Beef Producers Banquet Saturday after receiving the Hall of Fame Award. “I was surprised,” he said. “They had me (fooled). I had no idea it was coming.”. Winston grew up on a farm, and in 1975,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Florence News Journal

McLaurin receives Lighthouse Award

It may have been gloomy outside Monday, Feb. 7, but that couldn’t stop the students and staff inside McLaurin Elementary School from celebrating. Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence assessor Johnny Calder and F1S administrators popped in to announce that the school had been named a 2022 Lighthouse School. The news was especially meaningful for the school because they had already been told they had reached Beacon status, not Lighthouse.
FLORENCE, SC
Woodburn Independent

City of Woodburn, mayor receive award

Swenson, city of Woodburn applauded for leadership and cooperative initiatives through the COVID-19 crisis.Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson and the city of Woodburn have been officially recognized by the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments (COG) for stellar leadership demonstrated through COVID-19 pandemic responses. Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers, who serves on the COG board, attended the Monday, Feb. 14, Woodburn City Council meeting to present Swenson with the 2021 Gwen VanDenBosch Regional Leadership Award. The award by definition serves to recognize outstanding leadership for cooperative, regional intergovernmental initiatives. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
WOODBURN, OR
The Oklahoman

Achievers: OKC students receive awards

Two students of Classen SAS High School at Northeast recently were recognized with honors. Aishwarya Swamidurai has been named a state delegate to the 60th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP), which brings together student leaders from every state. Also, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been selected to join the team for the McDonald's All American Games.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hays Post

Natoma Lions Club receives fire relief donation

NATOMA — Natoma Lions Club President Terry Tucker welcomed Jim Huenergarde, Kansas Lions District Zone K Chair and Kansas Lions Sight Foundation, to the Jan. 31 meeting in Natoma. Guests included Kasey and Jonathan Ulrich, Four County Fire Relief team members. The meeting’s emphasis was directed to the Four...
NATOMA, KS
The Pilot-Independent

Hackensack Auxiliary at 100 percent membership

Shirley Frederick (right) and Nancy Albrecht (second from left) with the Hackensack Auxiliary Unit 202 attended the 6th District American Legion Auxiliary Midwinter Conference Jan. 29 in Sauk Centre. Hackensack received a certificate for meeting their 100 percent 2022 membership goal. The certificate was presented by 6th District President Bev Grose and 6th District Membership Chair Dolly Zitur. Also attending the 6th District Legion Midwinter Conference were Hackensack Post 202 First Vice and Membership Chair Rob Albrecht.
HACKENSACK, MN
minstercommunitypost.com

Lammers receives Citizen of the Year award

MINSTER — On Jan. 22, the Minster Civic Association held their annual Citizen of the Year Dance at the Knights of Columbus Hall. At the dance, Sara Corona, the outgoing Civic Association president, gave a speech outlining the association’s accomplishments over the prior year and announced this year’s Citizen of the Year Mr. Bob Lammers.
MINSTER, OH
The Pilot-Independent

Central Lakes College food pantries awarded microgrant

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College was awarded a $3,000 microgrant to support its campus food pantries from Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. CLC was one of only 17 colleges nationwide to receive a microgrant in this first cycle of Swipe Out Hunger’s...
BRAINERD, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Faith in Action 20th anniversary highlights volunteer John Parr

To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes. John Parr of Walker became a volunteer with Faith in Action in September of 2017. Since...
WALKER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy