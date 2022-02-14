Hackensack Lion Larson receives award

On behalf of the Davis, Alston, and Hayes families, friends and associates of these families and on behalf of the citizens of Warren County, we would like to recognize Luci Weldon, assistant editor of The Warren Record, for decades of superior service to all citizens of Warren County with a Chatoyant Art Glass Award. This award was chosen under the influence of an element of the office swag, which states that “sixty-nine percent of employees say they would work harder if they were better recognized.” It was chosen to recognize that Ms. Weldon has been a 100 percent top-notch performer for decades. Our only disappointment is that we took so long to openly recognize the same.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO