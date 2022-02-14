Jason Aldean returning to SPAC in September

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announced Monday Jason Aldean will return to the Spa City with his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” on Friday, September 16. The concert is a part of the Ellis Medicine concert series, which brings a stacked lineup that already includes Josh Groban, The Black Keys, and Luke Bryan .

Photo Courtesy Live Nation Concerts

Tickets for the Jason Aldean show are set to go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. Aldean’s new Album, titled “Georgia”, will be available April 22. Opening acts for this show include country stars Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.

