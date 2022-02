The continuation of the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its variants has had a major impact on the mental health of adults and children and how the country and the economy operate. The virus, combined with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, has altered how we as an industry work and interact with our federal leaders. Over the Christmas holiday, I took time to study the phenomenon we are currently living through to better understand it and navigate our people and industry through it. What I found was fascinating and if you are interested, read the book “Life is in the Transitions…Mastering Change at Any Age” by Bruce Feiler.

