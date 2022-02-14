Varian Biopharmaceuticals to Become Publicly Traded Through a Merger with SPK Acquisition Corp. (SPK)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ETAO International Group ("ETAO"), a digital healthcare group providing telemedicine, hospital care, primary care, pharmacy and health insurance covering all life stages of patients, is to go public, raising up to $304 million, assuming no redemptions by Mountain Crest III shareholders, to advance its best-in-class internet medical services, supported by artificial intelligence and big data technologies, to improve health care delivery and quality in specialized clinics and hospital settings. ETAO has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: MCAE; “Mountain Crest III”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. The transaction values ETAO at a pro forma fully diluted enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion with existing ETAO shareholders rolling over 100% of their equity into equity of the combined company. Upon completion of the transaction, which is anticipated in the summer of 2022, the combined company will operate as ETAO and securities are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol “ETAO.”

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO