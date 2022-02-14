Varian Biopharmaceuticals to Become Publicly Traded Through a Merger with SPK Acquisition Corp. (SPK)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock and 2,500 shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share. The shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share.
