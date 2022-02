On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 130 points. This is despite signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine that ignited a rally on Tuesday. Accordingly, NATO today accused Russia of increasing its troop count after Moscow claims that it has begun withdrawal. Western leaders have also warned that they have yet to see evidence of Russia withdrawing its troops. NATO defense ministers are also due to meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss what the military alliance has called one of the most serious security crises in Europe.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO