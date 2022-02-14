Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

SB 115 assigns $1.9 billion to supplement vaccination and testing efforts, support workers, strengthen health care system, ‘combat misinformation’. – As part of his proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced that he has signed a $1.9 billion early action measure to meet the state’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, including “funding to boost testing capacity and vaccination efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities.” The administration continues to work with the legislature through the budget process to advance an additional $1.3 billion to support the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
