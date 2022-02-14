Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

Healthcare workers in 25 states face their first deadline Jan. 27 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, providers in the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories and 25 states must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Jan. 27. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by Feb. 28.

