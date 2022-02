Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Interstate 295 in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 on Route 73 southbound at the top of the I-295 northbound ramp in Mount Laurel Township, initial reports said.

This is a developing news story.

