Trevor Noah set as entertainer at White House Correspondents' dinner

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will serve as the entertainer at the 2022 White House Correspondents' dinner on April 30.

The event is the first White House Correspondents' dinner to take place since 2019 with the ceremony being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend after former President Donald Trump skipped the event throughout his presidency.

The White House Correspondents' dinner features a gathering of government officials and journalists.

The event will support the White House Correspondents' Association's year-round work on behalf of the White House press corps. Scholarships and awards recognizing excellence in journalism will also be handed out.

Noah hosts The Daily Show on Comedy Central and is currently on a comedy tour titled Back to Abnormal. Noah will be hosting the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which has been rescheduled to April 3.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing -- and thinking -- four nights a week. We can't wait for him to bring our 100-year Washington tradition Back to Abnormal," WHCA president Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio said in a statement.

