Not only does Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) offer exposure to the massive potential gains of the metaverse, but it is also already a leader in the gaming market, data centers, and cloud computing. In this segment from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on Feb. 1, Motley Fool contributor Danny Vena discusses how Nvidia investors can play all of those secular tailwinds in addition to the metaverse.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO