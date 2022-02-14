ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting back to the playoffs this past season, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to again become a Super Bowl contender again. They have a solid core of young players, so they may start turning to free agency to find veterans to...

97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Roseman Wins! Looks Like Eagles Win Trade with Colts

It appears there will be clear winner in the Eagles trade with Indianapolis, involving Carson Wentz last offseason. The Eagles acquired a first-round pick, along with a third-round pick in last year's draft in exchange for Wentz. Philadelphia used the extra third-round pick to move in the draft to select DeVonta Smith.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
Person
Tyree Jackson
Person
Devonta Smith
bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Carson Wentz will probably be traded or released by Colts

Less than 365 days since the Philadelphia Eagles traded their starting quarterback to the Colts, it looks like Carson Wentz is already done in Indianapolis. NFL insider Chris Mortensen had the following to say during an ESPN appearance on Sunday morning:. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Carson Wentz Will Likely Not Return To The Colts

Despite having a superb year with the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the team, quarterback Carson Wentz might be one-and-done in Indy. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th. Wentz’s $15 million base salary will become fully guaranteed on that day.
NFL
NBC Sports

Wentz's future with Colts is reportedly 'bleak'

After just one year, Carson Wentz’s future with the Colts is “bleak,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Sunday. Mortensen said on NFL Countdown that Wentz's stay with Frank Reich in Indianapolis is shaping up to be a very short one. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL
#Nfl Draft#Free Agents#American Football#Nfl Free Agency#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Comment On Eagles Fans Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t one to hold his tongue when he has something on his mind. It makes for great TV when Jones is doing an interview. Well, that was the case earlier this week when he was asked about his relationship with Philadelphia Eagles fans. “I...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Says 1 NFL Fan Base Are ‘Frauds’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes one NFL fan base is full of “frauds,” but not in the way that you would think. Jones had some kind words for Philadelphia Eagles fans during an appearance on NBC Sports. The Dallas Cowboys owner says that he knows Eagles fans,...
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15

The 2021 football season is almost over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15. With Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell hitting free agency, the Jaguars will need to make sure that Trevor Lawrence is protected. 2. Detroit...
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles named the best fit for two of ESPN's top-50 free agents for 2022

NFL free agency is about a month away and as the Eagles continue to retool their roster, they’ll have a shot at landing elite talent on both sides of the ball. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen looked at some of the best fits for the top free agents primed set to hit the open market, utilizing Kevin Seifert’s top-50 free-agent rankings to gauge the proper fits.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s future with Colts looks ‘bleak’

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, they believed he would be the franchise quarterback necessary to take the team to the next level. Now, after a year that saw Wentz hold onto the ball for a long time and overall subpar play, the Colts appear to be moving on from the once-promising star.
NFL
EagleMaven

Wide-Open NFC May Spur Eagles to Deal for Russell Wilson

Joe Burrow came up three points short in winning his first Super Bowl in just his second NFL season, with the Los Angeles Rams beating his Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday night. Cincy's QB, though, will be a big winner when it comes to earning a contract extension. It's something...
NFL
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles Rundown: Offseason

The NFL season may be over, but there is still a lot going on in the NFL. This holds especially true for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has been in many reports that have linked them to picking up another quarterback. It first started with Howie Roseman being super impressed with Malik Willis after the Senior Bowl. Then the Eagles were linked to a possible trade that would send Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Philly. Now, Fox News is reporting that the Eagles are going to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been with San Francisco for five years. In other news the Super Bowl odds came out and it seems people are predicting the Eagles to have another uphill season in 2022. Get the latest news in this offseason edition of the Philadelphia Eagles Rundown.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Commanders fans want Carson Wentz

When the Philadelphia Eagles made a series of trades to land Carson Wentz all of those years ago, it left the team at a bit of a draft pick deficit. After trading Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, and the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins for the eighth overall pick, Howie Roseman shipped five draft picks – a 2016 first-round pick, a 2016 third-round pick, 2016 fourth-round, 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick – to the Cleveland Browns for the second overall pick and the right to draft either Wentz or Jared Goff, depending on which quarterback wasn’t selected first overall.
NFL

